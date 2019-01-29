App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rohit Sharma now India's top six hitter in ODIs along with MS Dhoni

Sharma equalled the record during his match winning knock of 77 in the third ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian opener Rohit Sharma- the No.2 ranked ODI batsman in the world- is now India's top six hitter in ODI cricket along with MS Dhoni.

Sharma equalled the record during his match winning knock of 77 in the third ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

The Indian opener smashed a short ball from Lockie Ferguson over the deep mid-wicket region which took his tally of sixes to 215.

With 351 sixes, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi holds the world record of maximum sixes in ODI cricket.  In the overall list, Sharma ranks 5th behind Afridi, Chris Gayle(275), Sanath Jayasuriya (270) and  Dhoni (222, 7 sixes for Asia XI).

The top five six-hitters from India are Sharma, Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar (195), Saurav Ganguly (190) and Yuvraj Singh (155).

There is another record that awaits the Mumbai batsman.

Sharma has played 199 ODIs for India and he will become the 14th Indian to have donned the Blue of India in ODI cricket. The cricketer will mark the occasion by leading India in the fourth ODI against New Zealand as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the remainder of tour.

Rohit Sharma's ODI record:

Matches: 199, Runs: 7799, HS: 264, Average: 48.14, 50s: 39, 100s: 22, 200s: 3, Strike Rate: 88.61
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #cricket #India #Rohit Sharma

