Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for the home series against Aussies

India had a successful tour Down Under as they did not lose a series across formats.

The team first drew the T20I series 1-1, then won the Test series for the first time on Australian soil 2-1 and ended their Australian sojourn on a high by clinching the ODI series 2-1.

India now turn hosts as they welcome Australia.

Australia have already named its squad for the tour while India will announce its squad on February 15.

But there could be a major surprise ahead of the series.

According to multiple reports, star Indian opener Rohit Sharma may sit out of the series. This may be due to the rotational policy adopted by BCCI.

Sharma assumed captaincy role as Virat Kohli was rested after the third ODI against New Zealand. Kohli is likely to return for the series against Australia and it is Sharma's turn to enjoy a much needed breather.

A senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI, "There is a possibility that Rohit Sharma may be rested for the two T20 Internationals as Virat Kohli will be back. Most of our ODI boys will be getting good two and half weeks of rest. Well, the pacers can be rotated during the five matches but no one will be kept out of the squad and rested. Workload management will be required more during the IPL," he said.

In the recent past, India's top players have got much needed break from their hectic schedules. The timely breaks have helped players remain injury free and at the same time test the bench strength.

Australia T20I Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Kohli- after a long tour of Ireland and England- was rested for the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup and it was Rohit who led the Men-in-Blue in that tournament. Jasprit Bumrah destroyed the Australian batting line up during India's historic Test series win and he was then rested for the ODI series that followed. In same vein Kohli was given break after first three ODIs against New Zealand.

Australia tour of India schedule