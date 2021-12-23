MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

Rohit Sharma enters NFTs, cricket metaverse

India’s new white-ball captain's digital memorabilia will trade on FanCraze. FanCraze has signed a three-year deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rights to its catalogue that goes back to 1975.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 10:12 PM IST
Rohit Sharma said that he was impatient for HitMan NFTs and 2D/3D avatars that FanCraze will be launching in the months ahead (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Rohit Sharma said that he was impatient for HitMan NFTs and 2D/3D avatars that FanCraze will be launching in the months ahead (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

As the NFT trend sweeps through the celebrity universe, India’s new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma will be launching his personal NFTs on FanCraze, the platform’s parent company, Faze Technologies, announced in a statement on December 23.

 “I am looking forward to sharing some of the best moments of my career with my fans. The team at FanCraze is building the next-generation of consumer experiences, and I cannot wait to check out the super-cool HitMan NFTs and 2D/3D avatars that they will be dropping in the months ahead,” Sharma said in the statement.

 Nikhil Bardia, head of sponsorship sales and talent at RISE Worldwide, which manages Sharma, said, “This gives Rohit’s fans a chance to own a piece of history from his personal collection.”

 The memorabilia from some of Sharma’s daddy hundreds (scores of 150-plus), the ICC Golden Bat from the 2019 ICC World Cup, and the ball used to pick his first IPL hat-trick for Deccan Chargers in 2009 against Mumbai Indians are expected to be among the NFTs on offer.

 Last month, FanCraze had announced $17.4m in seed funding from Tiger Global, Coatue, Sequoia Capital India, Dapper Labs and others. 

Close

Related stories

 On its association with Sharma, FanCraze CEO Anshum Bhambri said, “We view marquee athletes as artists who create their best moments of art on the field of play. We are very excited to partner with Rohit Sharma, a pure cricketing genius, to build the new paradigm of engagement between the athlete and the fan.”

 Watch out, fans!

FanCraze has signed a three-year deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rights to its catalogue of video and audio clips, which goes back to 1975. It is creating thousands of NFTs linked to specific clips, which cricket fans will be able to buy in packs and trade on a secondary market.

Once buyers have purchased the NFTs, they can either hold on to them or trade them on the secondary market, where prices for rarer NFTs are expected to be higher. Each NFT will come with meta-data embedded – perhaps related to the number of runs the player in the clip has scored, or the wickets taken, say – which will form the basis for a series of gamified apps that FanCraze plans to launch.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #FanCraze #Indian cricket #NFT #Rohit Sharma
first published: Dec 23, 2021 08:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.