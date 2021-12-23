Rohit Sharma enters NFTs, cricket metaverse

Rohit Sharma said that he was impatient for HitMan NFTs and 2D/3D avatars that FanCraze will be launching in the months ahead (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

As the NFT trend sweeps through the celebrity universe, India’s new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma will be launching his personal NFTs on FanCraze, the platform’s parent company, Faze Technologies, announced in a statement on December 23.

“I am looking forward to sharing some of the best moments of my career with my fans. The team at FanCraze is building the next-generation of consumer experiences, and I cannot wait to check out the super-cool HitMan NFTs and 2D/3D avatars that they will be dropping in the months ahead,” Sharma said in the statement.

Nikhil Bardia, head of sponsorship sales and talent at RISE Worldwide, which manages Sharma, said, “This gives Rohit’s fans a chance to own a piece of history from his personal collection.”

The memorabilia from some of Sharma’s daddy hundreds (scores of 150-plus), the ICC Golden Bat from the 2019 ICC World Cup, and the ball used to pick his first IPL hat-trick for Deccan Chargers in 2009 against Mumbai Indians are expected to be among the NFTs on offer.

Last month, FanCraze had announced $17.4m in seed funding from Tiger Global, Coatue, Sequoia Capital India, Dapper Labs and others.

On its association with Sharma, FanCraze CEO Anshum Bhambri said, “We view marquee athletes as artists who create their best moments of art on the field of play. We are very excited to partner with Rohit Sharma, a pure cricketing genius, to build the new paradigm of engagement between the athlete and the fan.”

Watch out, fans!

FanCraze has signed a three-year deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rights to its catalogue of video and audio clips, which goes back to 1975. It is creating thousands of NFTs linked to specific clips, which cricket fans will be able to buy in packs and trade on a secondary market.

Once buyers have purchased the NFTs, they can either hold on to them or trade them on the secondary market, where prices for rarer NFTs are expected to be higher. Each NFT will come with meta-data embedded – perhaps related to the number of runs the player in the clip has scored, or the wickets taken, say – which will form the basis for a series of gamified apps that FanCraze plans to launch.