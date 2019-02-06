App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 11:09 AM IST

Rohit-Dhawan one of the best ODI opening pairs; Kohli can bat at number 4 in WC: Ravi Shastri

India's head coach believes that the Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan opening combo is one of the best in the world

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News 

India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan is the fourth highest opening partnership in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket.

They only rank behind Saurav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist-Mathew Hadyen and Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes.

Ever since the duo came together at top of the batting order in the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy, they have piled 4,318 runs in 96 innings at an average of 45.45. The partnership boasts of 13 50s and 14 100s.

Now, India coach Ravi Shastri has praised Sharma and Dhawan's efforts.

In his interview to Cricbuzz, Shastri tagged the opening duo "one of the best ODI opening pairs" in the world.

Shastri said: "Dhawan and Rohit are one of the best ODI opening pairs at the moment. Why? Because, again, they have put the word 'overseas' in the bin. It is the best example. They score runs irrespective of opposition and conditions. Where have they not score runs, tell me?"

Highlighting Sharma and Dhawan's achievements separately, Shastri said: "I think the left-right combination really helps them. Look at the speed with which Dhawan has got 5,000 ODI runs. Look at Rohit's record, three ODI double hundreds, did we even think that was possible?"

According to him, when the two Indian batsmen finish, they would be spoken in the same breath as the Greenidge and Haynes pair.

"When they finish, I think they will be comparable to India's best opening pairs in ODIs, or even Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes. They are big game players. If you have a good number four and five, you back them up." Shastri added.

Addressing India's issue of finding a proper number four batsman Shastri said that if need be, Indian skipper Virat Kohli can bat at the said position.

"The good thing about this Indian top-three is we can separate them, if conditions and situations demand. Someone like Virat Kohli can go to number four, and we can put a good number three to bring more balance to the batting line-up. That's flexibility for you, and for big tournaments like the World Cup, you have to be flexible to see what's the best balance for the side. So we will decide that," the Indian men's team coach explained.

Shastri has backed Ambati Rayudu to bat at number three if the situation demands.

"Maybe Rayudu, or someone else, could bat at number three, and Kohli comes in at number four. We wouldn't want to disturb the opening combination. Separating the top-three could make the batting stronger," he said.

"But we will assess that on seeing conditions there in England. You don't want to be 18-3 or 16-4 in a big tournament. I don't care about bilateral ODIs, but why should I lose my best batsman early in a World Cup match (if the conditions are bowler friendly)" he added.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 11:09 am

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #Rohit Sharma #Shikhar Dhawan #Virat Kohli

