Rohit (122*), Chahal (4/51) star as India get their 2019 World Cup campaign off to winning start

Catch all the top moments from match 8 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 played between India and South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Team India began its World Cup campaign against struggling South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat. Injury-ravaged South Africa brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into the playing XI, while playing two all-rounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo. For India, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav started in the playing XI. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 Jasprit Bumrah gave the Men in Blue a flying start as he accounted for the wickets of Proteas openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock inside first 10 overs. South Africa were 34/2 after 10 overs. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 After the early blows, du Plessis along with Rassie van der Dussen put up a 54-run partnership to rebuild the South African innings. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 Yuzvendra Chahal then clean bowled the two batsmen in the 20th over. du Plessis made 38 while van der Dussen scored 22 as the Proteas were struggling at 80/4. (Image: Reuters) 5/13 Kuldeep Yadav then got into the act as he picked up his first wicket in the 23rd over. Kuldeep trapped JP Duminy LBW with a quicker delivery which took the South African by surprise. Duminy returned with just 3 runs to his name as South Africa were languishing at 89/5. (Image: Reuters) 6/13 David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo helped South Africa recover with a patient 46-run partnership off 75 balls. However, Chahal once again entered the attack and broke the partnership getting Miller (31 off 40 balls) caught & bowled in the 36th over. Phehlukwayo (34 off 61) was then looking to accelerate but was outdone by Chahal who got him stumped in the 40th over. Chahal finished with impressive figures of 10-0-51-4 in his debut World Cup game. (Image: Reuters) 7/13 Chris Morris (42 off 34) and Kagiso Rabada (31*) stitched together the highest partnership of the South African innings adding 66 runs for the 8th wicket. The partnership was finally broken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar when he got Morris caught out in the final over. Bhuvi then dismissed Imran Tahir on the last ball of the innings as South Africa finished with just 227/9. (Image: Reuters) 8/13 Defending 227, Rabada gave the Proteas a good start as he got Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan caught behind by Quinton de Kock in just the 6th over of Indian chase. Dhawan made 8 off 12 as India were 13/1. (Image: Reuters) 9/13 After Dhawan's wicket, Rohit Sharma then stitched a 41-run partnership with Kohli as the two batsmen went about constructing India's chase. (Image: Reuters) 10/13 India were dealt with a big blow as de Kock took a stunning catch off Phehlukwayo's bowling to dismiss Kohli in the 16th over. The Indian captain made 18 off 34 as the men in Blue were 54/2. (Image: Reuters) 11/13 Rohit kept the Indian hopes alive as he completed his half-century off 70 balls in the 23rd over. The Indian vice-captain shared an 85-run partnership with KL Rahul which was finally broken by Rabada in the 31st over. Rabada got Rahul (26 off 42) caught out with India comfortably placed at 139/3. (Image: Reuters) 12/13 Rohit showed great composure at the crease and brought up his century in the 41st over off 128 balls. It was his slowest ODI hundred but a well-constructed knock. Rohit stitched a patient 74-run partnership with MS Dhoni which ended when Morris dismissed Dhoni caught & bowled in the 47th over. India needed just 15 runs to win from 23 balls when Dhoni walked back. (Image: Reuters) 13/13 With Dhoni gone, Hardik Pandya played a cameo of 15 off 7 balls to guide India to a comfortable 6 wicket win. Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Match. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 5, 2019 11:04 pm