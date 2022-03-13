Rishabh Pant scores fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket, surpasses Kapil Dev's record

Pant's 50 came during the second innings of India's second Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on March 13 smashed a half-century off just 28 balls, thereby achieving the record of scoring the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket.

The previous record was held by former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who had struck a 30-ball 50 against Pakistan back in 1982.

"Rishabh Pant surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket. It has come off 28 deliveries," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Pant's 50 came during the second innings of India's second Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Out to bat at number 5, when India was at 116/3, Pant accelerated the scorecard by taking the attack to the Lankan bowling side.

His innings comprised 7 fours and 2 sixes within a span of 28 balls -- an unlikely stat in the red-ball format of the game. Pant's blistering knock came to an end at the score of 51, when he was caught and bowled by left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama on a tossed-up delivery.

At the time of writing this report, India's scorecard was 197/5, with right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The team's cumulative lead against the Lankan side stood at 340 runs.

In the first innings, India had scored 252 -- a relatively solid score on a bowler-friendly track. In response, the Lankan side was bundled up at 109.

With three more days left, the likelihood of a draw is minimal. The visitors will face a giant task of chasing, what appears to be at least a 350+ target, in the fourth innings.