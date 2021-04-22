IPL 2021 | RCB vs RR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 LIVE Score | Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 16 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Both teams have played three matches this season so far. While Virat Kohli's RCB have won all of their three games so far, Sanju Samson-led RR have won one.

RCB and RR have won 10 matches each in the head-to-head battle.

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain), Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, Ben Stokes, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal and Yashasvi Jaiswal

