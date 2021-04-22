MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | RCB vs RR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 Score | RCB vs RR LIVE Cricket Score: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are taking on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 16 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST
IPL 2021 LIVE Score | Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

IPL 2021 LIVE Score | Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 16 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Both teams have played three matches this season so far. While Virat Kohli's RCB have won all of their three games so far, Sanju Samson-led RR have won one.

RCB and RR have won 10 matches each in the head-to-head battle.

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain), Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, Ben Stokes, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Close

Related stories

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #Rajasthan Royals #RCB #Sports
first published: Apr 22, 2021 06:03 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.