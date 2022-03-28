RCB Vs PBKS: The Turning Point - Dropping Odean Smith’s catch and missed runout

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is off to a flyer as it witnessed three exhilarating contests over the last two days. The Punjab Kings squared off against Royal Challengers Bangalore today at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Moreover, both Punjab and Bangalore are yet to win an IPL trophy.

Batting first, Bangalore posted a mammoth total of 205/2 on board with the help of captain Du Plessis’s knock of 88 (57). Both Kohli and Du Plessis ameliorated the middle overs and assured a convincing total on a green track. When Bangalore took the field, they were undoubtedly the favorites to get hold of the match. However, the Punjab batters had a different proposition. They were pouncing the Bangalore bowlers from the start and soon equaled the required rate.

When Odean Smith walked into bat, Punjab was struggling at 162-5 after 16 overs. Earlier, Du Plessis was dropped on the score of 7 when Odean had a bowl in his hand. This time around, Odean had a thirst to take his side home. Bangalore, on the contrary, required only one wicket to seal the match. With a packed off-side field, Harshal Patel invited Odean to play a line outside off-stump and his trap was nearly successful.

Odean Smith failed to connect a big one and juggled the bowl straight into the hands of Anuj Rawat. But, Odean survived as Anuj could not hold on to the ball. The catch drop of Odean was later turned into a turning point of the game. In the next over of Siraj, the 25-year old smashed three sixes and one four, bringing the required run rate below 8. The debutant ended with a score of 25 off just 8 deliveries and was rewarded the player of the match for his heroics.

Odean Smith, in the post-match presentation, said, “We were stressing on having a good start. We just needed to have that belief. Didn't go so well with the bowling. I need to work on a few things. Batting was good as I helped my team to win. It was all about execution and I couldn't and that's why it went haywire. Punjab hasn't won the title so far but we need to have the belief. We watched '14 peaks', 13 remain for us.”

Odean Smith turned the game around after that simple catch drop by Anuj Rawat. Bangalore would be kicking themselves, they made a good recovery to win the match after the opening partnership between Mayank and Shikhar. If that catch would have taken, we might have seen a different red team celebrating today.