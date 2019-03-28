RCB vs MI IPL 2019 LIVE: Rohit Sharma, de Kock give Mumbai a quick start

de Kock comfortably defends the 1st delivery towards the man at mid-off. He looks to work the next ball to long-off but Siraj does well to stop the ball with a full-length dive as he restricts them to just a single. The 3rd ball is onto the pads of Rohit who gratefully helps it down to fine leg for a FOUR. Umesh is looking for some swing but couldn’t get the movement on that delivery. Rohit defends the 4th ball back to the bowler. The 5th delivery is onto the pads again and Rohit flicks it with ease to deep square leg for a FOUR. Umesh ends the over with a dot balls. 9 runs off the over.

MI 9/0 after the first over