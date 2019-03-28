Mar 28, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RCB vs MI IPL 2019 LIVE: Rohit Sharma, de Kock give Mumbai a quick start
Catch all the live updates from the 7th game of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls to de Kock. The 3rd ball is a good length delivery and de Kock steps out to make room and connects beautifully with the shot sending the ball high over long-on for a SIX. Siraj pulls back the length on the 4th ball cramping de Kock for room as he taps it into the off-side for a quick single. Siraj sends down a throw but misses at the non-striker’s end. A direct-hit and de Kock would have to return to the dugout. Rohit defends the 5th ball towards point. The last delivery is a length ball outside off and Rohit muscles it past a diving mid-off for a FOUR. 11 runs off the over.
MI 43/0 after 5 overs
Saini sends the 1st ball right into the block hole and de Kock digs it out towards mid-on for a single. Rohit defends the next ball back to the bowler. The 3rd ball is a bit short and Rohit isn’t letting those pass as he pulls it powerfully over deep midwicket for a SIX. Saini does well as he corrects his length and sends down two consecutive dot balls. He ends with a good length delivery just outside off which Rohit cuts to the man at point. Good comeback from Saini after getting punished on that 3rd delivery. 7 off the over.
MI 32/0 after 4 overs
Umesh continues. The 1st ball is a short of length delivery which de Kock guides to third man for a single. Rohit is a bit troubled by the extra bounce as he defends the next delivery. He defends the 3rd ball towards point before taking a quick single off the 4th ball. de Kock stands tall in his crease and has a mighty heave at the 5th ball sending it racing between mid-on and midwicket for a FOUR. He then taps the last ball into the leg-side for a quick single. 7 off the over.
MI 25/0 after 3 overs
Navdeep Saini comes into the attack. de Kock flicks the 1st ball towards the man at short midwicket. The next delivery is worked towards fine leg for a single. The 3rd ball is at waist height and Rohit has no clue as it takes an inside edge down to fine leg for a FOUR. Rohit lets the next delivery travel back to the keeper before defending the 5th ball. The last ball is a half-volley just outside off and Rohit drives it powerfully to deep extra cover for a FOUR. 9 runs off the over. Saini is looking dangerous here.
MI 18/0 after 2 overs
de Kock comfortably defends the 1st delivery towards the man at mid-off. He looks to work the next ball to long-off but Siraj does well to stop the ball with a full-length dive as he restricts them to just a single. The 3rd ball is onto the pads of Rohit who gratefully helps it down to fine leg for a FOUR. Umesh is looking for some swing but couldn’t get the movement on that delivery. Rohit defends the 4th ball back to the bowler. The 5th delivery is onto the pads again and Rohit flicks it with ease to deep square leg for a FOUR. Umesh ends the over with a dot balls. 9 runs off the over.
MI 9/0 after the first over
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock walk out to open the innings. Umesh Yadav has the ball for the first over with de Kock on strike.
The players are making their way onto the pitch. We're just moments away from the first over now.
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report: The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is known to assist spinner which means the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mayank Markande will be pivotal to their team’s fortunes. The previous five night T20 matches have yielded an average score of 191 for the team batting first.
Two big changes for Mumbai with Mayank Markande and the IPL's highest wicket-taker Lasith Malinga coming back into the side. Royal Challengers come into this game unchanged from their previous match against CSK.
Playing XI:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande and Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel (w), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj
Toss:
Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl.
The captains are walking out for the toss. Which captain do you think will win the toss today? Stay tuned.
The percentages seem to be against RCB when they welcome MI to their home today. But what do the betting odds say?
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10/11
Mumbai Indians: 10/11
Mumbai who are known to be slow-starters in the IPL haven't won a season-opening game since 2012. However, their slow start cost them last season as they failed to make it to the playoffs after losing seven of their first eight games. The sole victory in that dismal run came against RCB and MI will be hoping to make a better start this season as they chase a fourth IPL crown.
Kohli wasn't bothered too much by the result in Chennai saying after the game that "it's good to get a game like this out of the way - this early in the tournament." However, the RCB skipper will be eager to get his team off the blocks quickly, especially with growing criticism on his failure to win a single IPL trophy.
Mumbai on the other hand were blown apart by a fantastic innings from 21-year-old Rishabh Pant who finished with an unbeaten 78 from just 27 balls. Pant fired Delhi to 213/6 and barring Yuvraj Singh (53 off 35) and Krunal Pandya (32 off 15) none of the other Mumbai batmen turned up as they fell short by 37 runs.
RCB made a disastrous start to their IPL 2019 campaign as they were bowled out for just 70 on a spin-friendly Chepauk track. None of their batsmen barring Parthiv Patel (29) could reach double figures, with the likes of Kohli and AB de Villiers firing blanks. Chennai chased down the total comfortably with 7 wickets and 14 balls to spare.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will both be looking to recover from disappointing starts to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign when they meet today.
Hello and welcome to our live match coverage of the the 7th game of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
