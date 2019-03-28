Mar 28, 2019 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RCB vs MI IPL 2019 LIVE: Markande gets the breakthrough, sends back Parthiv
Catch all the live updates from the 7th game of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
WICKET! Parthiv b Markande 31 (22)
WICKET! Moeen run out (Rohit) 13 (7)
WICKET! Markande c Parthiv b Siraj 6 (5)
WICKET! McClenaghan b Siraj 1 (4)
WICKET! Krunal c Saini b Umesh 1 (2)
WICKET! Pollard c Hetmyer b Chahal 5 (6)
WICKET! Suryakumar c Ali b Chahal 38 (24)
WICKET! Yuvraj c Siraj b Chahal 23 (12)
WICKET! Rohit c Siraj b Umesh 48 (33)
WICKET! de Kock b Chahal 23 (20)
Markande sends down a googly which stays low and Parthiv goes for the cut but only chops the ball back onto the stumps.
Krunal Pandya comes into the attack. He starts with a full delivery and Parthiv flicks it past deep square leg for a FOUR. Parthiv then gets into position and slog sweeps the 2nd delivery over midwicket for a SIX. He then taps the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Kohli rotates strike with a single off the 4th delivery. Parthiv doesn’t manage to take any more runs as Krunal ends the over with 2 dot balls. 12 runs off the over. RCB need 128 from 84 balls to win.
RCB 60/1 after 6 overs
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack. Parthiv flicks the 1st ball through backward square leg for a single. Kohli misses the flick on the next ball which thuds into his pads. There are muffled appeals for LBW but the umpire isn’t interested. The 3rd ball just moves away from Kohli and whizzes past his outside edge. Kohli then edges the 4th delivery towards short third man. He has had enough of these near misses and cuts the 5th ball beautifully past backward point for a FOUR. Kohli then pulls out a brilliant cover drive on the last ball for back-to-back FOURs to end the over. 9 runs come off it.
RCB 48/1 after 5 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. Parthiv flicks the 1st balls straight to the man at midwicket. RUN OUT! That was suicidal running as Parthiv sets off for a single and Moeen just hesitates and has to pay the price. Virat Kohli walks out to bat. He defends the 3rd delivery. The 4th ball is a tad short and Kohli pulls it off the front foot over mid-on for a FOUR. He then reaches out for the drive but gets a thick edge past slip for a FOUR. The last ball is full outside off and Kohli punches it brilliantly past point for another FOUR. Three consecutive boundaries from Kohli to end the over. 12 runs and a wicket come off it.
RCB 39/1 after 4 overs
WICKET! Moeen run out (Rohit) 13 (7)
Parthiv taps the ball into the leg-side and sets off for a single but Moeen doens't get back in time as Rohit rattles the stumps with a direct throw.
McClenaghan continues. Parthiv steps across and flicks the 1st ball towards backward square leg for a single. McClenaghan sends down a brilliant yorker to Moeen who digs it out to mid-on for a run. The 3rd ball is a tad short and Parthiv pulls it powerfully over midwicket for a FOUR. Parthiv steps across and works the 4th ball into the leg-side for a run. The 5th delivery is banged short and Moeen has a big swing but only manages to edge it behind the keeper for a FOUR. The last ball is full onto the stumps and Moeen stands in his crease and has a big heave sending the ball flying into the stands at deep square leg for a SIX. 17 runs off the over.
RCB 27/0 after 3 overs
Lasith Malinga comes into the attack. He starts with a slow off-cutter which Moeen defends. Moeen taps the 2nd ball towards mid-off and it’s in the air for a bit but falls just short of the man there. Malinga sends down another slower ball which Moeen gets off the inside half into the on-side for a single. Parthiv has a big swing at the 4th delivery but only edges it onto his pads. Malinga shows great change of pace as he sends down another slower delivery which Parthiv misses. Parthiv works the last ball to backward square leg for a single. Great start by Malinga giving away just 3 runs.
RCB 10/0 after 2 overs
Parthiv tucks the 1st ball towards midwicket for a quick single. Moeen gets a leading edge to the 2nd delivery sending it into the on-side. He gets another leading edge on the 3rd ball sending it down to third man for a single. The 4th ball is onto the pads and Parthiv flicks it beautifully through midwicket for a FOUR. He then defends the 5th delivery towards mid-off. He plays the last ball with soft hands into the leg-side for a quick single. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 7/0 after the first over
Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali walk out to open the innings. Mitchell McClenaghan has the ball for the first over with Parthiv on strike.
CAUGHT! Markande looks to run the ball down to third man but only gets a faint edge as Parthiv takes an easy catch. Jasprit Bumrah walks out to bat. He misses with the flick on the 2nd delivery as the ball comes off the pads and they steal a leg bye. RCB go for the review but the ball is missing the leg-stump. Siraj bowls the 3rd ball full and Hardik gets under it brilliantly sending the ball straight down the ground for a SIX. Siraj bangs the next ball short but it’s too high and the umpire signals a wide. Hardik gets a leading edge to the 4th delivery and refuses a single as the ball loops towards cover. The 5th ball is another yorker length delivery and Hardik stays back in his crease and launches it out of the ground for a SIX. That was huge! Siraj manages to nail the yorker on the last delivery and Hardik squeezes it to sweeper cover for a single. 15 runs and a wicket from the final over. What a rollercoaster innings it has been.
MI 187/8 after 20 overs
WICKET! Markande c Parthiv b Siraj 6 (5)
Markande looks to play a late cut but only manages a faint edge off the toe-end of the bat as Parthiv collects the ball.
Navdeep Saini comes back into the attack. He starts with a full delivery onto the stumps and Hardik just lofts it straight back over the bowler for a FOUR. Saini pitches the next ball short outside off and Hardik takes a big swipe but misses. The 3rd ball is short but closer to the body and Hardik pulls it powerfully over deep midwicket for a SIX. Saini sends down a beamer on the next delivery and Hardik goes for the pull but only gets a top-edge sending it high but Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali clatter into each other as the ball lands safely. It won’t matter though as the umpire signals a no-ball and a free-hit. Saini nails the yorker on the free-hit delivery which Hardik drills through covers for a single. Markande does well to rotate strike with a single down to long-on. Hardik defends the last delivery right back to the bowler and is frustrated with himself for missing out on the single. Markande will be on strike for the final over. 15 runs off the over.
MI 172/7 after 19 overs
Mohammed Siraj comes back into the attack. BOWLED! Great start by Siraj as McClenaghan chops the 1st delivery back onto the stumps. Mayank Markande walks out to bat. The 2nd ball is sliding down leg and Markande gets off the mark with a FOUR as he glances it to fine leg. He then steers the 3rd ball to third man for a single. The 4th delivery is full onto the stumps and Hardik does brilliantly as he flicks it through backward square leg for a FOUR. He then works the 5th ball to long-off for a single. Markande taps the last ball towards point. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 157/7 after 18 overs
WICKET! McClenaghan b Siraj 1 (4)
McClenaghan takes a big heave at the short of length delivery but only manages to chop it back onto the stumps.
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. Hardik Pandya is the new batsman at the crease and he defends the 1st ball back to the bowler. He gets a leading edge towards point on the next ball and wants to come back for the second but is sent back by Krunal. CAUGHT! Brilliant work by Saini at fine leg as he chases down the ball and times his jump to perfection landing just inches from the boundary line at fine leg. Mitchell McClenaghan walks out to bat. He doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. The last ball is pulled to deep square leg for a single. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 147/6 after 17 overs
WICKET! Krunal c Saini b Umesh 1 (2)
Krunal goes for the hook shot but Saini does brilliantly as he times his jump to perfection taking a tight catch just inches from the boundary line at fine leg.
Chahal into his final over. He starts with a flat ball at leg-stump which Pollard works to deep midwicket for a single. Yadav gets a top-edge to the next delivery as he goes for the sweep sending it over short fine leg for 2 runs. CAUGHT! Chahal does well as he forces Yadav to reach out for the shot which the batsman manages to slice high towards Moeen Ali who takes a good catch at point. Krunal Pandya walks out to bat. Pollard flicks the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a single. DROPPED! Krunal flicks the 5th ball right back at the bowler but Chahal doesn’t manage to hold onto it as they pick up a single. The last ball is wide down leg and Chahal has to reload. CAUGHT! Pollard just doesn’t get enough on the ball as he goes for the big shot but holes out to Hetmyer at sweeper cover. 6 runs and 2 wickets from the over. Chahal has done brilliantly to come back strong after getting hit for 3 consecutive sixes by Yuvraj.
MI 145/5 after 16 overs
WICKET! Pollard c Hetmyer b Chahal 5 (6)
Pollard goes for the big shot but doesn't get enough on it with Hetmyer taking a good catch right at the boundary line.
WICKET! Suryakumar c Ali b Chahal 38 (24)
Chahal pitches the ball outside off forcing Yadav to reach out for it and the batman only manages to slice it high towards Moeen Ali who takes a good catch at point.
Colin de Grandhomme comes back into the attack. Both batsmen takes singles off the first two deliveries. The 3rd ball is wide down leg and de Grandhomme has to reload. Yadav gets down on one knee and paddles the 3rd delivery over short fine leg for a FOUR. He goes for yet another scoop shot but this time the ball comes off the top-edge and travels over the keeper for a FOUR. They pick up singles off the last two balls to end the over. 13 runs come off it.
MI 139/3 after 15 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. He starts with a half-tracker to Yuvraj who rocks back and deposits the ball high over deep midwicket for a SIX. Chahal looks to compensate but sends down a juicy half-volley on the 2nd ball which Yuvraj powers straight down the ground for back-to-back SIXES. The 3rd ball is pitched outside off and this time Yuvraj goes over long-on for three consecutive SIXES. CAUGHT! That was brave from Chahal as he tosses up the 4th delivery drawing Yuvraj into yet another big shot but this time the left-hander doesn’t manage to get enough on it. Kieron Pollard walks out to bat. He bunts the 5th ball to long-on for a single. Yadav gets down to sweep the last ball but gets a faint inside edge to fine leg for a run. 20 runs and a wicket from the over.
MI 126/3 after 14 overs
WICKET! Yuvraj c Siraj b Chahal 23 (12)
Yuvraj goes looking for yet another big shot but this time he doesn't get enough on it as Siraj takes a good catch at long-on.
Moeen Ali comes into the attack. Yuvraj pushes the 1st ball towards cover before helping the 2nd delivery to backward square leg for a single. Yadav works the 3rd ball through midwicket for a run. Yuvraj rotates strike with a punch towards long-off. Yadav rocks back and swings hard at the 5th delivery connecting beautifully to send it high over long-on for a SIX. He then clips the last delivery through the gap at midwicket for a FOUR. 13 off the over.
MI 106/2 after 13 overs
Mohammed Siraj comes back into the attack. He beats Yuvraj with a length delivery outside off on the 1st ball which whizzes past the outside edge. Yuvraj flicks the next ball to backward square leg for a single. Yadav steps across on the 3rd ball but doesn’t judge the bounce as he gets hit on the body. He lofts the 4th delivery over midwicket for a single. Yuvraj defends the 5th ball back to the bowler. He reaches out for the last delivery and gets it off the outside edge to backward point for a run. Just 3 runs off the over.
MI 93/2 after 12 overs
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. He starts with a short of length delivery and Yadav gets in position early to power it through midwicket for a FOUR. He defends the next ball before working the 3rd delivery to long leg for a run. Rohit miscues his shot on the 4th ball towards the man at mid-off. CAUGHT! The short ball does the trick as Rohit gets a thick top-edge sending the ball high towards Siraj who comes charging in from long-off to take a good catch. Yuvraj Singh walks out to bat. Yadav works the 5th ball to fine leg for a single. The next delivery is wide down leg and Umesh has to reload. Yuvraj tucks the last ball to the leg-side for a single. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 90/2 after 11 overs
WICKET! Rohit c Siraj b Umesh 48 (33)
Umesh pitches the ball short and Rohit gets it off the top-edge as he goes for the pull shot sending it high towards Siraj who takes a good catch while coming in from long-on.