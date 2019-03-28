RCB vs MI IPL 2019 LIVE: Markande gets the breakthrough, sends back Parthiv

Parthiv tucks the 1st ball towards midwicket for a quick single. Moeen gets a leading edge to the 2nd delivery sending it into the on-side. He gets another leading edge on the 3rd ball sending it down to third man for a single. The 4th ball is onto the pads and Parthiv flicks it beautifully through midwicket for a FOUR. He then defends the 5th delivery towards mid-off. He plays the last ball with soft hands into the leg-side for a quick single. 7 runs off the over.

RCB 7/0 after the first over