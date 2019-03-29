Mar 29, 2019 12:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RCB vs MI IPL 2019 Highlights: Bumrah, Malinga shine as Mumbai edge Bangalore in thriller
Catch all the highlights from the 7th game of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Grandhomme c Krunal b Bumrah 2 (7)
WICKET! Hetmyer c Hardik b Bumrah 5 (6)
WICKET! Kohli c Hardik b Bumrah 46 (32)
WICKET! Parthiv b Markande 31 (22)
WICKET! Moeen run out (Rohit) 13 (7)
WICKET! Markande c Parthiv b Siraj 6 (5)
WICKET! McClenaghan b Siraj 1 (4)
WICKET! Krunal c Saini b Umesh 1 (2)
WICKET! Pollard c Hetmyer b Chahal 5 (6)
WICKET! Suryakumar c Ali b Chahal 38 (24)
WICKET! Yuvraj c Siraj b Chahal 23 (12)
WICKET! Rohit c Siraj b Umesh 48 (33)
WICKET! de Kock b Chahal 23 (20)
Pitch Report
Playing XI
Toss
Betting odds
That brings us to the end of our live coverage of today's game. Join us again tomorrow as SRH take on RR at Hyderabad. Till then it's goodbye!
Jasprit Bumrah (Man of the Match): You go ball by ball and you try to control the controllables. You try to back yourself in the situation. You don't go too far behind, I was just focussing on my plan and trying to back my strengths. I always try to back myself in any situation and execute the plan to perfection. I have always taken care of my body.
Jasprit Bumah is the Man of the Match for his figures of 4-0-20-3.
Rohit Sharma (winning captain): I just got to know when we crossed the rope. These kind of things are not good for cricket, one of the Bumrah's deliveries wasn't a wide. Players can't do much. Very disappointed to see that. Anything over 180 is a good score. We know the condiions here and we got the bowlers to get the job done. We didn't panic, we kept sticking to our strengths. Middle overs are very crucial. We stuck to our plans and I think it was a great effort from the bowlers. Malinga has been the part of MI for a long time, you can always trust those guys in the back end. They bought experience into play. We were quite brave to bowl the delivereies we bowled. Bumrah executed well and we just missed a trick in the middle with the bat. Those are the kind of things we need to rememeber when playing big games. We were upto the mark today. We all understand Hardik's importance in the side. Whatever happened with him, he needed that confidence. Batted well and got us those crucial runs in the end.
Krunal Pandya: It was a great game. We were in-out throughout the second innings. The way Bum bowled, he is a legend The way he's giving consistent performances whether he is playing for India or Mumbai Indians; he is outstanding. Whatever I have seen of Hardik this year, he's striking the ball very well. For me, it was excepted, what he did. He's in a good mind space. I'm pretty sure he'll be delivering for MI consistently. It's important to get a win in the 2nd game only, sets the momentum for the team. All are looking good. Specially when you win matches like this, you grow as a team and a player as well.
Virat Kohli: We playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there. When they were 145 for 7, we should have done better. The last few overs were brutal for us. A few more strikes apart from AB could have done the job for us. We need to be smarter at death bowling. Sure they guys will take a lot of learnings from the game. I think the way they bowled, we can learn from their game. The onus is always on each and every member of the team. I got out at a wrong point of time. Shivam was good as well. I mean Jassi is a top-class bowler. A bit of a mistake from me to take him on at that stage. Mumbai is lucky to have him. And also Malinga. And if Jassi is in good form, it is good for India.
There's big controversy after the final delivery as replays reveal Malinga was an inch out of the crease. The umpire hadn't called for a no-ball and that could've just cost RCB the game. Virat Kohli is furious and is fuming on the field.
Lasith Malinga comes in for the final over. The 1st ball is full onto the stumps and Dube clears his front foot and launches the ball high over long-off for a SIX. DROPPED! The 2nd ball is a slower delivery outside off and Dube slices it high towards third man where Bumrah who is running back drops it as they pick up a single. AB is on strike for the 3rd delivery but Malinga nails the yorker as AB swings but the ball only travels to square leg for a single. The 4th ball is a full toss outside off and Dube only hammers it straight to deep point for a single. Malinga does brilliantly as he nails another yorker on the 5th delivery and AB only manages to get a thick inside edge to midwicket for a single. Six runs needed off the final delivery. Malinga sends down another full toss right in the block hole and Dube only manages to swat it towards long-on as Mumbai clinch victory.
RCB 181/5 after 20 overs
Bumrah starts the over with a short and wide delivery which Grandhomme slashes to backward point for a single. AB walks across on the next ball but Bumrah sends down a wide yorker which raps him on the pads as they pick up a leg bye. Grandhomme doesn’t connect with the next ball but the umpire signals a wide. That’s a contentious call but Bumrah has to reload. CAUGHT! Grandhomme doesn’t get enough on the shot as the ball travels to Krunal who takes a comfortable catch at sweeper cover. Shivam Dube walks out to bat. AB shuffles across on the 4th delivery but Bumrah bangs the ball short and AB cannot react in time. The 5th ball is a searing yorker which AB only manages to dig out to long-on for a single. Bumrah nails the yorker again on the last delivery and Dube only squeezes it out to mid-off for a single. Just 5 runs off the over. Brilliant bowling from Bumrah. RCB need 17 to win from the final over.
RCB 171/5 after 19 overs
WICKET! Grandhomme c Krunal b Bumrah 2 (7)
Grandhome reaches out and looks for the big shot but it comes off the toe-end and Krunal takes a comfortable catch at the boundary.
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack. AB gets down low and pulls the 1st ball over midwicket for a FOUR. He has another big swing at the next ball but doesn’t connect well as they get just a single. Grandhomme finally gets off the mark as he works the next ball to long-on for a run. de Villiers pulls out a sensational shot as he reaches out and slices the 4th ball high over sweeper cover for a SIX. The 5th ball is a full toss sliding down leg and de Villiers doesn’t need another invitation as he pulls it for a SIX over backwards square leg. There’s a long discussion before the final delivery is bowled and Hardik ends the over with a short ball which sails over as AB looks for the pull. 18 runs off the over. RCB need 22 from 12 balls to win.
RCB 166/4 after 18 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. CAUGHT! Needless from Hetmyer as he looks to attack Bumrah but pays the price. Colin de Grandhomme walks out to bat. AB punches the 2nd ball to sweeper cover for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for de Villiers. It’s his 29th IPL fifty. Bumrah does brilliantly as he doesn’t allow Grandhomme to take any runs off the next 4 balls ending the over with a searing bouncer. Just 1 run and a wicket from the over. RCB need 40 from 18 balls to win now.
RCB 148/4 after 17 overs
WICKET! Hetmyer c Hardik b Bumrah 5 (6)
Hetmyer goes for a wild swing against Bumrah but only ends up sending the ball straight towards Hardik at cover.
Lasith Malinga comes back into the attack. He starts with a dot ball before Hetmyer works the 2nd ball into the gap at midwicket for 2 runs. The 3rd ball is a yorker which Hetmyer taps into the on-side for a single. AB gets across and looks to slog at the 4th ball but misses as it comes off the pads for a FOUR down to fine leg. Rohit considers going for the review but it looks like there was an inside edge there. The next ball is fired wide down the leg-side. AB slices the 5th delivery straight over long-off for a SIX. Malinga looks to end with a slower delivery but AB spots it and pulls it high over deep midwicket for back-to-back SIXES. 20 runs from the over. RCB need 41 runs from 24 balls to win.
RCB 147/3 after 16 overs
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack. Hetmyer taps the 1st ball towards point for a single. The 2nd ball is a shorter delivery and de Villiers pulls it towards long-on for a FOUR. Yadav was the man there but he just couldn’t reach the ball in time. The next ball is short again and this time AB pulls it through the gap at midwicket for back-to-back FOURs. AB drives the 4th ball hard but doesn’t get it past extra cover. The 5th ball comes off the pads to the leg-side as they pick up a leg-bye. Hetmyer uses a straight bat to guide the last ball towards mid-off for a single. 11 runs off the over. RCB need 61 from 30 balls to win.
RCB 127/3 after 15 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. AB drives the 1st ball straight down the ground for a single. Kohli steers the 2nd ball down to third man for a single. That takes the RCB skipper up to 5000 runs in the IPL. AB drives the 3rd delivery through covers for a single. CAUGHT! Bumrah comes out on top in this encounter as he rushes Kohli with a quick bouncer. Hardik does well to hold onto the ball as it travels high before falling to him. Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat. AB is on strike for the last two deliveries but doesn’t manage to take any runs off them. Brilliant stuff from Bumrah giving away just 3 runs and grabbing the all-important wicket off Kohli in the over.
RCB 116/3 after 14 overs
WICKET! Kohli c Hardik b Bumrah 46 (32)
Bumrah rushes Kohli with a pacy bouncer and the batsman goes for the pull but gets it off the top-edge sending the ball high towards Hardik at midwicket.
Krunal Pandya into his final over. Both batsmen pick up singles off the 1st two balls. Kohli looks for the flick on the 3rd ball but misses as it comes off the pads into the off-side. He then punches the 4th delivery to long-off for a single. de Villiers gets down on one knee and swings at the 5th delivery but misses as it hits his pad. He then taps the last ball into the off-side for a single. Good over by Krunal as he gives away just 4 runs.
RCB 113/2 after 13 overs
Lasith Malinga comes back into the attack. Kohli drives the 1st ball through the gap at covers for 2 runs. He then tucks the next ball to deep square leg for a run. de Villiers flicks the 3rd ball through midwicket for a single. Kohli taps the 4th delivery to long-on and comes charging back for 2 runs. Malinga bangs the 5th ball short but it’s too high and the umpire signals a wide. Kohli punches the 5th delivery to deep cover for a single. The last ball is onto the pads and de Villiers flicks it high over deep square leg for a SIX. 14 runs off the over. RCB need 79 from 48 balls to win.
RCB 109/2 after 12 overs
Markande into his 3rd over now. Kohli has had enough as he gets in position early and launches the 1st ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single off the next ball. de Villiers doesn’t look too comfortable at the moment as he almost chips the ball back to Markande but it lands just short. He then gets under the 4th delivery and smokes it over long-off for a SIX. They pick up singles off the final two deliveries. 13 runs off the over. RCB need 93 from 54 balls to win.
RCB 95/2 after 11 overs
Kohli taps the 1st ball to long-on for a single. de Villiers pushes the next ball to long-off for a run. Kohli flicks the 3rd delivery to backward square leg for a single. The 4th ball is a tad too full from Krunal and de Villiers goes for the inside out loft for 2 runs. They pick up singles off the last two balls to end the over. Just 7 runs come off it.
RCB 82/2 after 10 overs
Markande continues. Kohli taps the 1st ball to long-off for a single. de Villiers works the 2nd ball through midwicket for a run. Kohli works the next delivery to long-on for a run. The 4th ball is flicked straight to the man at short midwicket. de Villiers takes a big swing at the 5th delivery but misses as it comes off the pads and goes straight to the man at slip. They appeal for a catch but the umpire doesn’t think there’s any bat involved. The last ball crashes into the pads as de Villiers goes for the slog sweep but once again the umpire isn’t interested in the appeals this time for LBW. Just 3 runs off the over.
RCB 75/2 after 9 overs
Krunal continues. Kohli drives the 1st ball past the bowler for a single. de Villiers chops the next ball towards point. He then drives the 3rd delivery through covers for a single. Kohli waits back and cuts the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a run. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls. Just 5 runs off the over. RCB need 116 from 72 balls to win.
RCB 72/2 after 8 overs