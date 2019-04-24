RCB vs KXIP match Live IPL 2019: Kohli's men in quest to keep their campaign alive

Live now
Apr 24, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ravichandran Ashwin's outfit will come out all guns blazing, especially after losing their last match against Delhi Capitals by just two runs at Feroz Shah Kotla. Punjab would want to consolidate their position in the points table with the help of hard-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle, K L Rahul and David Miller -- all of whom would be looking to capitalise on RCB's weak bowling.
It was RCB's third win in 10 games in the season so far. Kohli and Co. will hope to post another win this season against KXIP, who are placed fifth in the points table with 10 points.
The visitors ultimately fell short by just one run with wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel saving the day for RCB by running out Shardul Thakur when CSK needed two of the last ball.
Bowling remains a worry for RCB despite the arrival of Dale Steyn. Their bowling was exposed once again in the last match when Dhoni almost scored 26 runs off the last over bowled by Umesh Yadav. Steyn was is great form against CSK as he picked two wickets denting the Yellow Brigade's chase.
RCB must be all fired up after posting one-run win over a formidable Chennai Super Kings. Having survived a brutal assault at the hands of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the last game, they should have gained some confidence.
Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to continue the momentum against Kings XI Punjab.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 42 of Indian Premier League 2019. Tonight Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab on their home ground of M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.