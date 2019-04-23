RCB vs KXIP match 42 preview: Team news, where to watch, betting odds, possible XI

Finally hitting top gear with back-to-back victories, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to continue the momentum when they take on Kings XI Punjab in match 42 of IPL 2019 match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 24.

RCB must be all fired up after posting one-run win over a formidable Chennai Super Kings. Having survived a brutal assault at the hands of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the last game, they should have gained some confidence.

Bowling remains a worry for RCB despite the arrival of Dale Steyn. Their bowling was exposed once again in the last match when Dhoni almost scored 26 runs off the last over bowled by Umesh Yadav.

The visitors ultimately fell short by just one run with wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel saving the day for RCB by running out Shardul Thakur when CSK needed two of the last ball.

It was RCB's third win in 10 games in the season so far.

Kohli and Co. will hope to post another win this season against KXIP, who are placed fifth in the points table with 10 points.

Ravichandran Ashwin's outfit will come out all guns blazing, especially after losing their last match against Delhi Capitals by just two runs at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Punjab would want to consolidate their position in the points table with the help of hard-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle, K L Rahul and David Miller -- all of whom would be looking to capitalise on RCB's weak bowling.

The pace-spin duo of Mohammed Shami and Ashwin has been KXIP's best bowlers and the team would expect them to come up with another good show.

Among others, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen and Andrew Tye will also be looking to provide depth to the Kings XI bowling.

Match Details:

Timing – 8pm

Head to Head

The two teams have played 23 matches against each other. KXIP have won 12 matches while RCB has won 11 matches.

In the reverse fixture played earlier this season, RCB defeated KXIP by 8 wickets . In that match, Chris Gayle's unbeaten 99 powered KXIP to 173/4 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (67 off 53) and AB de Villiers (59* off 38) hit fifties in the chase as the Bangalore based side chased the total down in 19.2 overs.

Team News

No injury concern for skippers R Ashwin and Virat Kohli. All their foreign players are available selection too.

Prediction

Although RCB have put on improved performances, we believe Punjab are favourites to win this fixture.

Pitch Report

Bangalore's track in a batting friendly one. Expect good carry from the pitch and a high scoring fixture this one.

Players to watch out for

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has scored 387 runs in 10 innings this season. His knock of 100 against KKR is one of the best batting performances of the season.

Chris Gayle (KXIP)

With 421 runs Chris Gayle is KXIP top run scorer this season. He has scored runs at an average of 52.62.

