you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

RCB vs KXIP match 42 preview: Team news, where to watch, betting odds, possible XI

In the reverse fixture played earlier this season, RCB defeated KXIP by 8 wickets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Finally hitting top gear with back-to-back victories, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to continue the momentum when they take on Kings XI Punjab in match 42  of IPL 2019 match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 24.

RCB must be all fired up after posting one-run win over a formidable Chennai Super Kings. Having survived a brutal assault at the hands of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the last game, they should have gained some confidence.

Bowling remains a worry for RCB despite the arrival of Dale Steyn. Their bowling was exposed once again in the last match when Dhoni almost scored 26 runs off the last over bowled by Umesh Yadav.

The visitors ultimately fell short by just one run with wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel saving the day for RCB by running out Shardul Thakur when CSK needed two of the last ball.

It was RCB's third win in 10 games in the season so far.

Kohli and Co. will hope to post another win this season against KXIP, who are placed fifth in the points table with 10 points.

Ravichandran Ashwin's outfit will come out all guns blazing, especially after losing their last match against Delhi Capitals by just two runs at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Punjab would want to consolidate their position in the points table with the help of hard-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle, K L Rahul and David Miller -- all of whom would be looking to capitalise on RCB's weak bowling.

The pace-spin duo of Mohammed Shami and Ashwin has been KXIP's best bowlers and the team would expect them to come up with another good show.

Among others, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen and Andrew Tye will also be looking to provide depth to the Kings XI bowling.

Match Details:

Timing – 8pm

Venue –  M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar


Head to Head 


The two teams have played 23 matches against each other. KXIP have won 12 matches while RCB has won 11 matches.


In the reverse fixture played earlier this season, RCB defeated KXIP by 8 wickets.


Team News 


No injury concern for skippers R Ashwin and Virat Kohli. All their foreign players are available selection too.


Prediction


Although RCB have put on improved performances, we believe Punjab are favourites to win this fixture.


Betting Odds (bet365)


Royal Challengers Bangalore: 4/5


Kings XI Punjab: 1


Other popular bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker


Pitch Report


Bangalore's track in a batting friendly one. Expect good carry from the pitch and a high scoring fixture this one.


Moneycontrol Dream XI:  Virat Kohli (c), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), AB de Villiers, David Miller, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, M Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Dale Steyn


Players to watch out for


Virat Kohli (RCB)


ipl 2019, kkr vs rcb, virat kohli century


Virat Kohli has scored 387 runs in 10 innings this season. His knock of 100 against KKR is one of the best batting performances of the season.


Chris Gayle (KXIP)


Gayle didn’t let the fall of wickets bother him as he went about business as usual from the other end. He brought up his 50 off just 25 balls in the 9th over but was finally dismissed by Lamichhane in the 13th over. Gayle returned after scoring 69 off just 37 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

With 421 runs Chris Gayle is KXIP top run scorer this season. He has scored runs at an average of 52.62.


IPL points table

On points table KXIP are fifth having managed 10 points from 9 matches. RCB are languishing at the foot of the table with just 3 wins from 10 matches. Check the entire points table here.
(With PTI inputs)

 
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #2019 IPL #cricket #IPL #Kings XI Punjab #Royal Challengers Banaglore #video

