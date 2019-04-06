Apr 06, 2019 12:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RCB vs KKR match highlights IPL 2019: Andre Russell secures victory with another jaw-dropping performance
Catch all the live action from match 17 of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
highlights
WICKET! Karthik c Chahal b Saini 19 (15)
WICKET! Rana c Klaasen b Chahal 37 (23)
WICKET! Lynn b Negi 43 (31)
WICKET! Uthappa c Southee b Negi 33 (25)
WICKET! Narine c Negi b Saini 10 (8)
WICKET! de Villiers c Gill b Narine 63 (32)
WICKET! Kohli c & b Kuldeep 84 (49)
FIFTY up for de Villiers! 51 (28)
WICKET! Parthiv lbw Rana 25 (24)
Andre Russell (Man of the Match): I was confident when I went out to bat. DK was telling me to take a few balls to see how the pitch is behaving. I was watching in the dugout on TV and had a fair idea. When you need 68 off 20-odd balls, it doesn't happen everyday. Need to put your body on the line. The nature of T20 is such that one over can change the momentum. That's why I never give up. A part of me was saying that the runs needed were too much but I wanted to fight and eventually, we won with five balls spare. The support is good from the boys and I am in a good space so that I can express myself. No ground is big enough for me I guess, I just trust my power. Hand-eye coordination is the key (for low full tosses) as they aren't easy to hit. I try short arm jabs as extending the arms can put you in trouble. Can't explain much, rather show that on the field.
Dinesh Karthik (winning captain): Those kind of knocks, you don't talk much. We trust him as a player. It's important to give him an atmosphere where he's happy and he just keeps performing. Yeah, it was hard to play strokes against spinners with the ball gripping but was easier against the fast bowlers. I think as much as well he batted, it's time we all started to bowl better and help the batters. It was nice to see Lynny bat like that and take responsibility.
Virat Kohli (losing captain): There is no guessing there (about where they lost), the last 4 four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable. We needed to be more clever, nothing came off and we just cracked under pressure. That's been our story this season so far. If you bowl with not enough bravery in the crucial overs, it's always going to be difficult against power-hitters like Russell. I wasn't really happy getting out at that moment, could've got 20-25 more. AB didn't get much strike in the end. I thought the runs were enough on the board, we didn't have enough composure. If you can't defend 75 in the last four overs, then I don't know if you can defend 100. We can have a bit of chat about what went wrong, apart from that nothing much you can say. I don't think talking enough helps all the time. You need to give the guys some space and come back stronger in the next game. It's been a disappointing season so far, but we are still optimistic about our chances. We just have to believe in ourselves that we can turn things around.
Pawan Negi to bowl the final over. Gill helps the ball along to backward square leg and they pick up a quick single. The KKR bench explodes in joy as Brathwaite comes storming to celebrate with his international teammate Russell. KKR have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat once again and it’s all down to one man Andre Russell who finishes unbeaten with 48 off just 13 balls.
KKR 206/5 after 19.1 overs.
Tim Southee comes back into the attack. He starts with a length delivery which Gill works to long-on for a single. The 2nd ball is a length delivery and Russell punishes it sending the ball over long leg for a SIX. Southee shifts to around the wicket on the next delivery. The 3rd ball is short and wide which Russell slaps over backward point for back-to-back SIXES. The 4th ball is a low full toss and this one is sent flying over deep midwicket for his third consecutive SIX. Southee goes short on the next delivery and this time Russell lifts it over short fine leg for a FOUR. 7 runs required off 7 balls now. Southee ends with another length delivery and this one is sent flying over long-off for a SIX. This is just INSANE from Russell as the scores are now level. 29 runs off the over. KKR need just 1 run to win.
KKR 205/5 after 19 overs.
SIX! Southee ends the over with a length delivery which is sent flying back over his head for a six. What an over this has been!
FOUR! The 5th delivery is short and Russell ramps it over short fine leg for a four.
SIX! This time Southee sends down a low full toss which Russell sends over deep midwicket for his thrid consecutive six.
SIX! The next delivery is short and wide outside off and this time Russell slaps it over backward point for a six.
SIX! Southee sends down a length delivery to Russell who clears his front leg and powers it over long leg.
Mohammed Siraj comes back into the attack. Shubman Gill is the new batsman. Siraj starts the over brilliantly as he sends down two dot balls. Russell just doesn’t mange to connect as he swings hard. The next ball is banged short but it’s too high and is called a wide. Siraj sends down a high full toss which is called a no-ball and Russell somehow manages to slap it straight into the stands for a SIX. It is the second beamer from Siraj and the umpires inform Kohli that he cannot bowl anymore. Stoinis to continue and his first delivery will be a free-hit which Russell flat-bats for a SIX. The 4th delivery is right in the slot outside off and Russell powers it over long-on for third consecutive SIX. The next ball is wide outside off. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls. 23 runs off the over. KKR need 30 from 12 balls to win.
KKR 176/5 after 18 overs.
SIX! The next ball is right in the slot and Russell sends it high over long-off for a third consecutive six.
SIX! Stoinis starts with a delivery outside off and Russell slaps it straight down the ground.
SIX! Siraj sends down a high full toss and Russell hits it over deep midwicket for a six.
Navdeep Saini comes back into the attack. Karthik miscues the pull on the 1st ball sending it high towards mid-on as they pick up a single. The next ball is banged short but it’s way too high and is called a wide. Russell swings hard at the 2nd delivery but misses. The 3rd ball is short outside off and Russell only manages to flat-bat it to extra cover for a single. Karthik hammers the 4th ball towards mid-off and Kohli flies to his left and almost takes a blinder as he gets his hand behind it but it’s too powerfully struck and escapes for a FOUR. Karthik gets hold of the next ball and hammers it over deep midwicket for a SIX. CAUGHT! This time Karthik doesn’t get enough on the shot and picks out Chahar right at the boundary ropes. 13 runs and a wicket off the over. KKR need 53 from 18 balls to win.
KKR 153/5 after 17 overs.
WICKET! Karthik c Chahal b Saini 19 (15)
Karthik looks for another big hit but doesn't get enough on it as Chahal takes a catch right at the boundary.
SIX! The 5th ball is a half-volley on leg-stump and Karthik lofts it over deep midwicket for a six.
FOUR! Karhik powers the 4th ball towards mid-off and Kohli gets a hand to it but cannot stop it from going to the boundary.
Yuzvendra Chahal continues. He tosses up the 1st ball outside off and Karthik steers it towards point for a single. Rana shapes up for the reverse sweep on the next ball but only sends it to sweeper cover for 2 runs. DROPPED! Rana slices the 3rd ball towards backward point and Siraj gets there but only gets a hand behind it as he dives to his right. It was a tough ask from Siraj as they pick up 2 runs. CAUGHT! This time Rana has to go as he is outdone by the googly. Top bowling from Chahal. Andre Russell walks out to bat. There’s a big appeal for LBW as Karthik misses with the block on the next ball. The umpire gives it OUT but Karthik goes for the review. The ball is only marginally missing the stumps and Karthik survives. The last ball comes off the pads again as they pick up a leg bye. 6 runs and a wicket off the over. KKR need 66 from 34 balls to win.
KKR 140/4 after 16 overs.
WICKET! Rana c Klaasen b Chahal 37 (23)
Chahal sends down the googly and Rana charges out but only slices it to Klaasen at sweeper cover.
Pawan Negi comes back into the attack. Rana doesn’t connect well with the shot on the 1st ball sending it towards long-off for 2 runs. The 2nd ball is sliding down leg and Rana only manages to find Chahal at short fine leg. The 3rd ball is tosses up outside off and Rana slaps it hard past sweeper cover for a FOUR. Negi tosses up the 4th ball again and Rana goes for the slog but misses. Rana slashes the 5th ball past short third man but Siraj does well to keep them down to 2 runs. Rana gets under the last ball sending it high over long-on for a SIX. 14 runs off the over. KKR need 72 off 30 balls to win.
KKR 134/3 after 15 overs.
SIX! Rana gets hold of the last delivery sending it high over long-on for a six.
FOUR! The 3rd ball is tosses up outside off and Rana slaps it past sweeper cover for a four.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. He tosses up the 1st ball which Karthik dabs to long-on for a single. Chahal sends down the googly which Rana slices sending it high towards third man but it lands just short of Moeen Ali as they pick up a single. Karthik pushes the 3rd ball to sweeper cover for a single. Rana goes hard on the 4th ball but only slices it to third man for a single. Chahal does well as he restricts them to just singles off the last two balls. 6 runs off the over.
KKR 120/3 after 14 overs.