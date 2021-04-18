MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | RCB vs KKR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 | RCB vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders are taking on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 10 of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Moneycontrol News
April 18, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
File image: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli during an IPL match in 2019 (Image courtesy: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 10 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 18.

While Bangalore have won both their matches this season, Kolkata have managed to clinch one of their two games so far.

KKR lead RCB 15-12 in the head-to-head score. Check the fantasy team picks for this match here.

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravathy and Venkatesh Iyer

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #RCB #Sports
first published: Apr 18, 2021 02:01 pm

