RCB vs DC match report IPL 2019: Rabada’s 4/21 and Iyer’s 67 inflict sixth consecutive defeat on Bangalore

Kagiso Rabada finished with impressive figures of 4/21 while skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 67 runs as Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a comfortable 4-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 20 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing just 150 for victory, Delhi got off to a bad start as Tim Southee dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck in the very first over. However, Prithvi Shaw took 4,4,4,4,4LB,0 off Southee’s very next over to settle the nerves. Shaw put up a 68-run stand with skipper Iyer before Pawan Negi sent him back with 28 runs to his name.

Delhi were well-set on the course to victory when Moeen Ali dismissed Colin Ingram in the 13th over. However, Iyer who brought up his fifty off 37 balls went on to add 37 runs with Rishabh Pant to take his team to within touching distance of victory.

Check out | RCB vs DC match in pics

With just five runs required for victory, Iyer departed in the 18th over as Navdeep Saini picked up two wickets sending back Chris Morris to bring back memories of Delhi’s collapse against Kings XI Punjab. Rishabh Pant throwing away his wicket in the next over didn’t make things any better but Delhi held on to register their third win of the season.

Earlier in the game, RCB got off to a bad start after being put in to bat. Parthiv Patel slashed hard at a length delivery but only got an outside edge to the third man in the 2nd over. The AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli partnership this time yielded only 24 runs as Rabada sent back de Villiers off the last ball in the powerplay overs. Marcus Stoinis managed just 15 runs before departing and Moeen Ali looked impressive hitting three sixes but was dismissed by Sandeep Lamichhane on 32.

Rabada then came alive in the 18th over as he started by getting Kohli (41 off 33) caught at long-on before getting Akshdeep Nath and Pawan Negi caught behind off on the 3rd and 6th ball respectively. Rabada finished with impressive figures of 4/21 as RCB managed just 149/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

Turning point

Bangalore were set for a big finish with an in-form Kohli at the crease in the 18th over but Rabada picked up three wickets to ensure RCB finish with a below-par total on a beautiful batting deck. Rabada dismissed Kohli, Nath and Negi in the over while giving away just 5 runs.

Best Dismissal

Saini showed great reflexes as he took a sharp catch at short third man in the 1st over to send back Dhawan. The Delhi opener got a thick outside edge which sent the ball flying towards Saini who moved across and took the catch in the air before hitting the deck.

Batsman of the Match

Shreyas Iyer led from the front to ensure his team chase down a below-par total without any hiccups. He scored eight boundaries and two sixes during his innings and was unlucky to not be able to guide his team home.

Bowler of the Match

Rabada showed his brilliance once again this season as he picked up wickets at crucial junctures to take the sting out of the RCB batting attack. The South African finished with figures of 4-0-21-4 to move to the top of the wicket-takers charts.

What’s next?

Delhi next take the field on April 12 when they travel to the Eden Gardens to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders. Bangalore travel to Mohali where they will be up against Kings XI Punjab on April 13.

Points Table