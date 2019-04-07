App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RCB vs DC match report IPL 2019: Rabada’s 4/21 and Iyer’s 67 inflict sixth consecutive defeat on Bangalore

The win propels Delhi to fifth spot on the table with six points from six games while keeping Bangalore at the bottom of the table

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kagiso Rabada finished with impressive figures of 4/21 while skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 67 runs as Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a comfortable 4-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 20 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing just 150 for victory, Delhi got off to a bad start as Tim Southee dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck in the very first over. However, Prithvi Shaw took 4,4,4,4,4LB,0 off Southee’s very next over to settle the nerves. Shaw put up a 68-run stand with skipper Iyer before Pawan Negi sent him back with 28 runs to his name.

Delhi were well-set on the course to victory when Moeen Ali dismissed Colin Ingram in the 13th over. However, Iyer who brought up his fifty off 37 balls went on to add 37 runs with Rishabh Pant to take his team to within touching distance of victory.

Check out | RCB vs DC match in pics

related news

With just five runs required for victory, Iyer departed in the 18th over as Navdeep Saini picked up two wickets sending back Chris Morris to bring back memories of Delhi’s collapse against Kings XI Punjab. Rishabh Pant throwing away his wicket in the next over didn’t make things any better but Delhi held on to register their third win of the season.

Earlier in the game, RCB got off to a bad start after being put in to bat. Parthiv Patel slashed hard at a length delivery but only got an outside edge to the third man in the 2nd over. The AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli partnership this time yielded only 24 runs as Rabada sent back de Villiers off the last ball in the powerplay overs. Marcus Stoinis managed just 15 runs before departing and Moeen Ali looked impressive hitting three sixes but was dismissed by Sandeep Lamichhane on 32.

Rabada then came alive in the 18th over as he started by getting Kohli (41 off 33) caught at long-on before getting Akshdeep Nath and Pawan Negi caught behind off on the 3rd and 6th ball respectively. Rabada finished with impressive figures of 4/21 as RCB managed just 149/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

Turning point

Bangalore were set for a big finish with an in-form Kohli at the crease in the 18th over but Rabada picked up three wickets to ensure RCB finish with a below-par total on a beautiful batting deck. Rabada dismissed Kohli, Nath and Negi in the over while giving away just 5 runs.

Best Dismissal

Saini showed great reflexes as he took a sharp catch at short third man in the 1st over to send back Dhawan. The Delhi opener got a thick outside edge which sent the ball flying towards Saini who moved across and took the catch in the air before hitting the deck.

Batsman of the Match

Shreyas Iyer led from the front to ensure his team chase down a below-par total without any hiccups. He scored eight boundaries and two sixes during his innings and was unlucky to not be able to guide his team home.

Bowler of the Match

Rabada showed his brilliance once again this season as he picked up wickets at crucial junctures to take the sting out of the RCB batting attack. The South African finished with figures of 4-0-21-4 to move to the top of the wicket-takers charts.

What’s next?

Delhi next take the field on April 12 when they travel to the Eden Gardens to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders. Bangalore travel to Mohali where they will be up against Kings XI Punjab on April 13.

Points Table

The win propels Delhi to fifth spot on the table with six points from six games while keeping Bangalore at the bottom of the table. Check out the updated points table here.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 08:59 pm

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2019 #Royal Challengers Bangalore

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Jaipur Sandstorm Forces KKR's Uthappa to Sport Face Mask

Margin of Defeat in Mumbai North Seat Scared Congress Leaders, Says Pr ...

WATCH | We Are Bit Nervous on the Field: Moeen

India Rejects Pak's Claim Of Preparing Another Attack, Says 'It Could ...

WATCH | Pitch Wasn't Bad for Batters to Play On: Rabada

Arsenal 0 -1 Everton: Phil Jagielka Strike Deals Big Blow to Gunners' ...

Will Introduce Single-window System for Education Loans if Voted to Po ...

Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu to Campaign Across India Starting April 1 ...

IPL 2019 | 150 was Par Had We Taken Our Chances: Kohli

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RR: Steven Smith's gritty 73 helps RR post ...

Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan’s latest post confirms that Kareena Ka ...

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey; stars who ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, DC vs RCB: Kagiso Rabada and Shreyas Iyer's great ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.