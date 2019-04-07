Apr 07, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RCB vs DC IPL 2019 Highlights : Shreyas, Rabada shine as Delhi maul Bangalore by 4 wickets
Catch all the highlights from match 20 of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
WICKET! Pant c Southee b Siraj 18(14)
WICKET! Chris Morris c de Villiers b Navdeep Saini 0(3)
WICKET! Shreyas Iyer c Chahal b Navdeep Saini 67(50)
FIFTY up for Shreyas Iyer ! 50 (37)
WICKET! Ingram lbw b Moeen Ali 22(21)
WICKET! Prithvi Shaw c Akshdeep Nath b Negi 28(22)
WICKET! Dhawan c Navdeep Saini b Southee 0(1)
WICKET! Siraj lbw b Chris Morris 1(5)
WICKET! Negi c Pant b Rabada 0(1)
WICKET! Akshdeep Nath c Pant b Rabada 19(12)
WICKET! Kohli c Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 41(33)
WICKET! Moeen Ali st Pant b Lamichhane 32(18)
WICKET! Stoinis c Rahul Tewatia b Axar 15(17)
WICKET! de Villiers c Ingram b Rabada 17(16)
WICKET! Parthiv Patel c Lamichhane b Chris Morris 9(9)
That concludes the coverage of this match. But action continues as for today's second match Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Jaipur.
Delhi Capitals win the match by 4 wickets
Siraj will bowl. Pant is on strike. The batsman gets 2 runs off the first ball. CAUGHT! Pant tries to power the ball through mid off looking to finish the match in a hurry but Southee takes a comfortable catch. Rahul Tewatia is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. A single off the fourth ball. Axar Patel is the new batsman. FOUR! The ball is short and Axar hits a boundary over cover to end the match.
DC 152/6 after 18.5 overs
FOUR! The ball is short and Axar hits a boundary over cover to end the match
DC 145/5 after 18 overs
Chahal will bowl. Shreyas is on strike. WIDE. Chahal starts the over with a ball down leg. Shreyas gets a single off the first ball. Pant is on strike. FOUR! Short ball outside off and pant cuts the ball through point for a boundary No runs off next two deliveries. Pant gets a single off the fifth ball down to on side. Shreyas is on strike. SIX! Pitched up delivery and Shreyas just stands in his crease to dispatch the ball way back in the stands. 13 runs off the over.
DC 144/3 after 17 overs
SIX! Pitched up delivery from Chahal and Shreyas just stands in his crease to dispatch the ball way back in the stands
FOUR! Short ball outside off and pant cuts the ball through point for a boundary
Moeen Ali will continue. Rishabh Pant is on strike. FOUR! Fuller delivery and Pant sweeps the ball for a boundary towards square leg. Pant plays the second ball for a single. Shreyas gets a single off the third ball. Pant plays the fourth ball for another single. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Shreyas closes the over with a single. 8 runs off the over.
DC 131/3 after 16 overs
FOUR! Fuller delivery from Moeen and Pant sweeps the ball for a boundary towards square leg.
Navdeep Saini will bowl. Shreyas is on strike. The batsman gets 2 runs off the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Poor ball from Navdeep as he strays down leg. FOUR! Short and wide ball from Navdeep and Shreyas cuts the ball to third man where Siraj makes a mess of his fielding to concede four runs. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Shreyas gets a single off the fifth ball. Pant works the last ball down to third man for a single. 9 runs off the over.
DC 123/3 after 15 overs
FOUR! Short and wide ball from Navdeep and Shreyas cuts the ball to third man where Siraj makes a mess of his fielding to concede four runs.
Ali will bowl. Ingram is on strike. Ingram looks to move across stumps but the ball hits his pads when he is right in front of the wickets. Umpire raises his finger to send Ingram on his way. Rishabh Pant is the new batsman. He gets a single off the next ball. Shreyas is on strike. He cuts the third ball and gets 2 runs to complete his fifty. A single off the next ball. Pant gets 2 runs off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs off the over.
DC 114/3 after 14 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal is back to bowl. Ingram is on strike. FOUR! Short of the length delivery and Ingram sweeps the ball to square leg for a boundary. Second ball is a dot delivery. Ingram plays the third ball to fine leg and gets 2 runs. Ingram gets a single off the fourth ball. Iyer is on strike. WIDE. Nex delivery is way outside off. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Short ball outside off and Shreyas cuts the ball past point for a boundary. 12 runs off the over.
DC 108/2 after 13 overs
FOUR! Short ball outside off and Shreyas cuts the ball past point for a boundary.
FOUR! Short of the length delivery from Chahal and Ingram sweeps the ball to square leg for a boundary
Ali will bowl. Shreyas is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Ingram is on strike. No runs off next four deliveries. Ingram pushes the last ball past cover and settles for a single. Juts 2 runs off the over.
DC 96/2 after 12 overs
Negi will bowl. Shreyas is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Ingram is on strike. Second ball is wide outside off and the batsman is happy to leave it for the keeper. WIDE! Third ball is way outside off. SIX! Pitched up delivery by Negi and Ingram slams the ball over extra-cover for a maximum. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Ingram hits the fifth ball past cover and gets 2 runs. FOUR! Short ball outside off and Ingram cuts the ball for a boundary. 14 runs off the over.
DC 94/2 after 11 overs