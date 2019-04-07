RCB vs DC IPL 2019 Highlights : Shreyas, Rabada shine as Delhi maul Bangalore by 4 wickets

Ali will bowl. Ingram is on strike. Ingram looks to move across stumps but the ball hits his pads when he is right in front of the wickets. Umpire raises his finger to send Ingram on his way. Rishabh Pant is the new batsman. He gets a single off the next ball. Shreyas is on strike. He cuts the third ball and gets 2 runs to complete his fifty. A single off the next ball. Pant gets 2 runs off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs off the over.

DC 114/3 after 14 overs