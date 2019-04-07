RCB vs DC Match Live IPL 2019: Negi ends Prithvi's show as Delhi lose second wicket

Southee begins the over well with a dot ball. Shaw nudges the 2nd ball into the leg-side for a single. CAUGHT! Horrible start for the Delhi opener as Dhawan chases after a ball outside off and he only gets an outside edge that flies straight to short third man. Saini is the man there and he takes a good catch as he moves across early. Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat much earlier than he would’ve liked. Iyer gets off the mark beautifully as he drives the 1st ball he faces for a FOUR through point. He then defends the next ball back to the bowler. The next two balls are straying down the leg side and are rightly called wide. DROPPED! Shaky start from Delhi as Iyer not gets a thick edge and Parthiv dives to his right but doesn’t manage to hold onto the ball as it pops out of his right glove. That could’ve been a great start had Parthiv held onto that one. 8 runs and a wicket from the over.

DC 8/1 after the first over.