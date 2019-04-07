Apr 07, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RCB vs DC Match Live IPL 2019: Negi ends Prithvi's show as Delhi lose second wicket
Catch all the live action from match 20 of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Prithvi Shaw c Akshdeep Nath b Negi 28(22)
WICKET! Dhawan c Navdeep Saini b Southee 0(1)
WICKET! Siraj lbw b Chris Morris 1(5)
WICKET! Negi c Pant b Rabada 0(1)
WICKET! Akshdeep Nath c Pant b Rabada 19(12)
WICKET! Kohli c Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 41(33)
WICKET! Moeen Ali st Pant b Lamichhane 32(18)
WICKET! Stoinis c Rahul Tewatia b Axar 15(17)
WICKET! de Villiers c Ingram b Rabada 17(16)
WICKET! Parthiv Patel c Lamichhane b Chris Morris 9(9)
Playing XI
Toss
Players to Watch out for
Coming into this game
Negi will continue. Shreyas is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Prithvi is on strike. CAUGHT! Short ball and Prithvi pulls the ball but doesn’t time his shot well and Akashdeep Nath takes a good catch at deep mid-wicket. Colin Ingram is the new batsman. He is beaten on next ball. Ingram gets a single off the fourth ball. Shreyas is on strike. FOUR! Short ball outside off by Negi and Shreyas rocks back in his crease to cut the ball past cover for a boundary. Negi bowls a dot ball to end the over. 6 runs off the over.
DC 74/2 after 9 overs
FOUR! Short ball outside off by Negi and Shreyas rocks back in his crease to cut the ball past cover for a boundary
WICKET! Prithvi Shaw c Akshdeep Nath b Negi 28(22)
Short ball and Prithvi pulls the ball but doesn’t time his shot well and Akashdeep Nath takes a good catch at deep mid-wicket
Mohammed Siraj will bowl. Shreyas is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Shaw plays the second ball to third man for a single. FOUR! Short ball outside off from Siraj and Shreyas cuts the ball past backward point for a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Fifth ball is a dot delivery again. A single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
DC 68/1 after 8 overs
FOUR! Short ball outside off from Siraj and Shreyas cuts the ball past backward point for a boundary
Pawan Negi will bowl. Prithvi is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. FOUR! Short ball going down leg and Shreyas juts helps the ball down to fine leg boundary down. Third ball is a dot delivery. Iyer gets a single off the fourth ball. Prithvi knocks the fifth ball to off side for another single. Iyer plays the last ball to long on for a single. 8 runs off the over.
DC 61/1 after 7 overs
FOUR! Short ball fro Negi going down leg and Shreyas juts helps the ball down to fine leg boundary
Yuzvendra Chahal will bowl. Iyer is on strike. SIX! Chahal gives the ball a lot of air but that doesn’t bother Iyer as he lifts the ball straight over the bowler’s head for a huge six. No runs off remaining five balls. 6 runs off the over.
DC 53/1 after 6 overs
SIX! Chahal gives the ball a lot of air but that doesn’t bother Iyer as he lifts the ball straight over the bowler’s head for a huge six
Navdeep Saini will bowl. Iyer is on strike. NO BALL. Saini starts off with a NO BALL as he over steps. Iyer plays the ball to third man for a single. Prithvi is on strike. FOUR! Full toss from Navdeep Saini and Prithvi hits the ball straight back past the bowler for a boundary. Prithvi gets a single off next ball. Iyer is on strike. A bouncer on the next ball and the batsman ducks. FOUR! Overpitched delivery from Navdeep Saini and Iyer works the ball past mid wicket for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the fifth ball. Saini closes the over with a dot ball. 12 runs off the over.
DC 47/1 after 5 overs
FOUR! Over pitched delivery from Navdeep Saini and Iyer works the ball past mid wicket for a boundary
FOUR! Full toss from Navdeep Saini and Prithvi hits the ball straight back past the bowler for a boundary.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. He starts with a tossed up delivery at the stumps which Iyer defends back to the bowler. Iyer flicks the 2nd ball through midwicket for a single. Shaw drives the 3rd delivery straight down the ground for 2 runs. The next ball is floated outside off but Shaw finds the fielder in the off-side. The 5th ball is a bit short and Shaw flicks it to deep midwicket for a single. Iyer doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last ball as he finds the man at short midwicket. Just 5 runs from the over.
DC 35/1 after 4 overs.
Southee will bowl. Shaw is on strike. FOUR! Overpitched delivery from Southee and Shaw plays the ball to deep mid-wicket. FOUR! Another boundary and this time through short fine leg. FOUR! That is three in a row as the ball is short outside off and Shaw cuts the ball through point for a boundary. FOUR! That is four boundaries in a row by Shaw. And this time he gets the ball past third man. FOUR ! Leg Byes as Southee bowls the ball down leg and the ball brushes the pads and goes down to fine leg for a boundary. Southee closes the over with a dot ball. 20 runs off the over.
DC 30/1 after the 3 overs
FOUR ! Leg Byes as Southee bowls the ball down leg and the ball brushes the pads and goes down to fine leg for a boundary.
FOUR! That is four boundaries in a row by Shaw. And this time he gets the ball past third man
FOUR! That is three in a row as the ball is short outside off and Shaw cuts the ball through point for a boundary.
FOUR! Another boundary and this time through short fine leg
FOUR! Overpitched delivery from Southee and Shaw plays the ball to deep mid-wicket
Southee begins the over well with a dot ball. Shaw nudges the 2nd ball into the leg-side for a single. CAUGHT! Horrible start for the Delhi opener as Dhawan chases after a ball outside off and he only gets an outside edge that flies straight to short third man. Saini is the man there and he takes a good catch as he moves across early. Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat much earlier than he would’ve liked. Iyer gets off the mark beautifully as he drives the 1st ball he faces for a FOUR through point. He then defends the next ball back to the bowler. The next two balls are straying down the leg side and are rightly called wide. DROPPED! Shaky start from Delhi as Iyer not gets a thick edge and Parthiv dives to his right but doesn’t manage to hold onto the ball as it pops out of his right glove. That could’ve been a great start had Parthiv held onto that one. 8 runs and a wicket from the over.
DC 8/1 after the first over.
WICKET! Dhawan c Navdeep Saini b Southee 0(1)
Pitched up delivery and Dhawan drives the ball in the air. Navdeep Saini at backward point takes a good sharp catch to dismiss Dhawan on a duck
Right then. We are back with DC's chase. DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have walked out in the middle. RCB is being led into the field by Virat Kohli. Tim Southee will bowl the first over. Prithivi is on strike.
Rabada will bowl the last over. Southee is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Chahal gets aother single off the second ball. Third ball is a dot delivery. Southee gets two runs off the fourth ball. Southee plays the fifth ball to deep mid wicket and gets another 2 runs. A single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 149/8 after 20 overs
Chris Morris will bowl. Southee is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Mohammed Siraj is the new batsman. Second ball is a dot delivery. Third ball is a dot delivery again. NO BALL. Morris tries a yorker but the ball slips off his grip and goes over the batsman’s head. Siraj gets a single off the next ball. Southee is on strike. He gets a single off the fifth ball. LBW! Fuller ball and Siarj looks to clear his front leg for a ramp shot but the ball hits him on the pad of the back leg. Umpire gives that as OUT. The batsman reviews and review shows three red dots. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
RCB 142/8 after 19 overs
WICKET! Siraj lbw b Chris Morris 1(5)
Fuller ball and Siarj looks to clear his front leg for a ramp shot but the ball hits him on the pad of the back leg. Umpire gives that as OUT. The batsman reviews and review shows three red dots.