you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RCB vs DC match in Bengaluru highlights: As it happened

Catch all the top moments from match 20 of IPL 2019 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) welcomed the Delhi Capitals (DC) to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for match 20 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). The RCB players were clad in green jerseys as they celebrated ‘Green Day’ to spread awareness about the importance of caring for the environment. Both skippers named unchanged sides as Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
RCB’s innings didn’t get off to a great start as they lost both Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers inside the first 6 overs. Parthiv was caught out at third man in just the 2nd over of the game and de Villiers became Kagiso Rabada’s first victim of the night when he was caught out at mid-on in the 6th over. RCB were reduced to 40/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Marcus Stoinis managed just 15 off 17 balls before returning back to the dugout in the 11th over. The Australian went for the pull against Axar Patel but couldn’t time the shot well holing out to Rahul Tewatia at long-on. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Moeen Ali looked impressive hitting three sixes during but was dismissed by Sandeep Lamichhane in the 15th over after making 32 off 18 balls. Moeen was outdone by the googly as he came down the track but missed with Pant knocking off the bails. RCB were reduced to 103/4 at the fall of Moeen’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rabada then stormed to the top of the wicket-takers charts with a brilliant 18th over as he got the wickets of Kohli, Akshdeep Nath and Pawan Negi while giving away just 5 runs. Kohli was caught out at long-off off the 1st delivery and both Nath and Negi were caught behind off the 3rd and 6th ball respectively. Rabada finished with 4/21 as RCB could only manage to reach 149/8. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Tim Southee got RCB off to a great start as he sent back Shikhar Dhawan for a ‘Golden Duck’ in the very first over. However, Prithvi Shaw soon nullified that good start as he took 4,4,4,4,4L,0 off Southee’s very next over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Shreyas Iyer and Shaw stitched together a 68-run partnership off 48 balls to steady the nerves in the Delhi camp. The partnership was finally broken by Pawan Negi in the 9th over when he got Shaw caught out at cow corner. Shaw returned with 28 off 22 balls with Delhi well-placed at 69/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Colin Ingram scored a steady 22 before Moeen Ali trapped him plumb in front of the wickets in the 14th over. Ingram’s wicket gave the Royal Challengers some hope of making a late comeback as Delhi were reduced to 108/3 still needing 42 runs off 41 balls to win. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Shreyas Iyer led from the front though as he scored an impressive 67 off 50 balls before Navdeep Saini struck in the 18th over getting the Delhi skipper caught out at cover. Saini also then got Chris Morris dismissed for a duck off the last ball in the over getting the South African caught out at mid-off. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
With just 3 runs required for victory in the 19th over, Rishabh Pant went for a big shot but holed out to Southee off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling. However Axar Patel held his nerves as he scored the winning runs for Delhi with a boundary. The defeat meant that Bangalore remain bottom without a single point on the table after their first six matches while propelling Delhi to fifth spot. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2019 #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Slideshow

