Apr 21, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RCB vs CSK Live IPL 2019: Chennai win the toss and opt to bowl
Catch all the live action from match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings being played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Chennai Super Kings : Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Royal Challengers Bangalore : Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to bowl
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 39 between Royal Challenegers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.
