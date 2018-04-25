RCB vs CSK IPL 2018 live score, updates: Dhoni leads CSK run chase, need 30 from 12 balls to win

Anderson to bowl the 18th. Dhoni hits the 2nd delivery straight down the ground for a SIX, brings up his fifty with that shot. Rayudu then picks up the 4th delivery bowled short and wide and sends it over backward point for a four.

RUN OUT! Rayudu tries to steal a double on the 5th delivery but a direct hit by Umesh Yadav puts an end to a magnificent innings. CSK now need 30 runs from 12 balls to win.

CSK 176/5 after 18 overs