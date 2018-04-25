RCB vs CSK IPL 2018 live score, updates: Chennai target top spot as they take on Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Live now
Apr 25, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
For the team news, pitch report and more info on today's game, read the match preview here
Gautam Gambhir made the headlines when he announced he is stepping down as the Delhi captain, get the inside track on the story here
Did you miss all the action from last night’s game in Mumbai? Check out the match report here
For the team news, pitch report and more info on today's game, read the match preview here
We’ve all seen how lethal CSK and RCB have been in the death overs this IPL - CSK have scored at 12.12 and RCB at 11.24 per over at the death.
The same two sides have also conceded the most with the ball in the last five overs - RCB at 12.87 and CSK at 10.89. After two low scoring encounters in the previous two games, we can expect to be treated to a high scoring game tonight.
Gautam Gambhir made the headlines when he announced he is stepping down as the Delhi captain, get the inside track on the story here
Virat Kohli has scored more runs against CSK than against any other opposition in the IPL. He also needs just 18 more runs to complete 2000 IPL runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Team news:
Both teams will be expected to field unchanged sides after successful outings in their most recent encounters. CSK leg spinner Imran Tahir who missed the previous game due to illness took to twitter to announce his fitness, but he is expected to be left out after a poor run of form in recent games.
Trivia
Bengaluru has been a happy hunting ground for CSK captain MS Dhoni who has recorded 309 runs in 8 innings in the city, scoring at an average of 61.80.
Trivia
This will be Virat Kohli’s 100th match as captain in T20 cricket. He is set to be only the third Indian cricketer to achieve the feat following MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir
SRH captain Kane Williamson put on another steely display to grab the Orange cap after last night’s victory against MI
Whom do you think has the best chance of catching him at the top tonight?
Mayank Markande moved to the top of the wicket takers chart of this season’s IPL
Find out who are the others in contention for the purple cap this season
Did you miss all the action from last night’s game in Mumbai? Check out the match report here
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, in match 24 of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore.
With CSK making a comeback to the IPL after two years on the side-lines, fans will be eager to watch how this one unfurls as one of IPL’s most celebrated rivalries takes off once again.