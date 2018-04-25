RCB vs CSK IPL 2018 live score, updates: Chennai target top spot as they take on Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium

We’ve all seen how lethal CSK and RCB have been in the death overs this IPL - CSK have scored at 12.12 and RCB at 11.24 per over at the death.

The same two sides have also conceded the most with the ball in the last five overs - RCB at 12.87 and CSK at 10.89. After two low scoring encounters in the previous two games, we can expect to be treated to a high scoring game tonight.