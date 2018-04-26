RCB vs CSK IPL 2018 Highlights: Dhoni leads Chennai to 5 wicket victory in thrilling run chase

Live now
Apr 26, 2018 01:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
For the live scorecard click here
MS Dhoni is the Man of the Match
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
WICKET! Rayudu run out (U Yadav) 82 (53)
FIFTY up for Dhoni 54 (29)
FIFTY up for Rayudu 54 (40)
WICKET! Jadeja b Chahal 3 (5)
WICKET! Billings st de Kock b Chahal 9 (7)
WICKET! Raina c Mandeep b Yadav 11 (9)
WICKET! Watson c Siraj b Negi 7 (4)
Watson and Rayudu to open the innings for CSK
Pawan Negi will bowl the first over for RCB
CSK need 206 to win in 20 overs
WICKET! Yadav c Billings b Bravo 0 (1)
WICKET! Negi run out (Jadeja/Dhoni) 1 (2)
WICKET! Grandhomme run out (Dhoni) 11 (7)
WICKET! Mandeep c Jadeja b Thakur 32 (17)
WICKET! Anderson c Harbhajan b Tahir 2 (8)
WICKET! de Villiers c Billings b Tahir 68 (30)
WICKET! de Kock c & b Bravo 53 (37)
FIFTY up for de Villiers 53 (23)
FIFTY up for de Kock 52 (35)
WICKET! Kohli c Jadeja b Thakur 18 (15)
Chahar will bowl the first over for CSK
Kohli and de Kock to open the batting for RCB
CSK win the toss and choose to bowl first
Gautam Gambhir made the headlines when he announced he is stepping down as the Delhi captain, get the inside track on the story here
Did you miss all the action from last night’s game in Mumbai? Check out the match report here
For the live scorecard click here
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday.
Catch the latest updates and the score on Moneycontrol. That’s all from our side, for now. Thanks for joining us.
MS Dhoni is the Man of the Match
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
Anderson to bowl the final over. Bravo gets a boundary off the first one as an edge carries the ball for a boundary behind the keeper. Bravo slices at the next one sending it for a SIX over deep extra cover with a beautiful lofted shot this time.
SIX Dhoni finishes things in style as he sends one to the stands with a massive SIX over long on. RCB once again fall short with their bowling at the end as CSK win by 5 wickets! What a run chase this has been.
CSK 207/5 after 19.4 overs
Siraj to bowl the 19th over. Starts brilliantly not conceding a boundary in the first 4 deliveries. Dhoni then slices the 5th delivery for a SIX over point. This shot seems to have upset the bowler as he bowls 3 consecutive wides, CSK will welcome the extras. Dhoni plays the last one straight down, but it’s a little too straight and hits the stumps at the bowlers end. CSK get 14 in that over, they now require 16 from the last 6 deliveries to win.
CSK 190/5 after 19 overs
Anderson to bowl the 18th. Dhoni hits the 2nd delivery straight down the ground for a SIX, brings up his fifty with that shot. Rayudu then picks up the 4th delivery bowled short and wide and sends it over backward point for a four.
RUN OUT! Rayudu tries to steal a double on the 5th delivery but a direct hit by Umesh Yadav puts an end to a magnificent innings. CSK now need 30 runs from 12 balls to win.
CSK 176/5 after 18 overs
WICKET! Rayudu run out (U Yadav) 82 (53)
FIFTY up for Dhoni 54 (29)
Siraj to bowl his 3rd. Makes a good start to the over as CSK are unable to find the boundary in the first 5 deliveries. Dhoni then slices the last delivery sending it flying to the boundary line in the third man region.
CSK need 45 runs from 18 balls to win.
CSK 161/4 after 17 overs
Anderson comes back into the attack. DROPPED! Rayudu steps across to the off stump and swings at the 3rd delivery, a leading edge takes the ball high into the air, Yadav gets under it but the ball slips through his hands and Rayudu breathes a big sigh of relief.
Rayudu then slices the 6th delivery over the covers for a SIX. He follows this up with another SIX this time going over deep midwicket. CSK need 55 from 24 balls to win.
CSK 151/4 after 16 overs
Siraj to bowl his 2nd. Rayudu tears into the 3rd delivery as he charged down the track and sent the ball flat over the cover region for a SIX. Siraj gives away just 2 runs off the next 3 deliveries as he ends the over well. CSK now need 71 from 30 ball to win.
CSK 135/4 after 15 overs
Negi continues with his spell. Dhoni clubs the first one straight down the ground for a massive SIX. He follows this up with another big swing, sending the ball over long on for another SIX.
Rayudu then sends the back of length delivery flying over the cow corner for another SIX. Big over for CSK, 19 runs coming off it.
CSK 126/4 after 14 overs
FIFTY up for Rayudu 54 (40)
Chahal to bowl his last over of the evening. Dhoni swings at the 3rd delivery but doesn’t connect well, the ball however lands just short of Negi at long on. Good over by Chahal. CSK now need 99 runs from 42 balls to win.
CSK 107/4 after 13 overs
Anderson comes into the attack now. Rayudu goes for the sweep on the 4th delivery but misses. Big shout for LBW but Umpire says no. RCB go for the review but replays reveal the ball missing the wickets. RCB lose their review. Dhoni brings up the 100 on the next delivery as he swings hard and sends the ball straight over long on a SIX.
CSK 101/4 after 12 overs
Chahal continues his spell. He oversteps on his 5th delivery to concede a free hit. Rayudu takes a big swing at it but misses as the ball hits the stumps, but it won't count. Chahal end the over giving away just the 7 runs in it.
CSK need 116 to win from 54 balls.
CSK 90/4 after 11 overs
Negi comes back for his 2nd. Dhoni is the new man in and he gets off the mark on the 3rd delivery in trademark fashion, taking a step down the track and launching the ball over leg side for a SIX. CSK get 9 runs in that over.
CSK 83/4 after 10 overs
Chahal back for his 2nd over. Rayudu seems well settled as he slashes at the 3rd one bowled full outside off to clear the boundary over deep cover for a SIX. Chahal is able to find good turn on the pitch though as he continues to trouble the batsmen.
BOWLED! Jadeja shapes up to cut the last ball but Chahal gets it to cut in sharply from the off side and Jadeja misses the ball completely as the bails go flying. CSK in a tough spot now.
CSK 74/4 after 9 overs
WICKET! Jadeja b Chahal 3 (5)
Yadav to bowl his last over early in the game. He gives away just 5 runs in that over. Ends the night with figures of 1/23 at an economy of 5.75. Great spell by Yadav tonight.
CSK 66/3 after 8 overs
Chahal is brought into the attack. Billings immediately attacks the spinner, plants his foot across and plays the ball against the turn for a boundary. Chahal comes back brilliantly as he sends a slower one though the air, Billings comes down the track but is completely beaten by the spin on the ball and de Kock immediately takes off the bails. Good over by Chahal.
CSK 61/3 after 7 overs
WICKET! Billings st de Kock b Chahal 9 (7)
Yadav comes in to bowl his 3rd and makes immediate impact. Sends a quick one towards Raina’s legs who tries to flick it but a big leading edge takes the ball to Mandeep at backward point. Billings is the new man in and gets off the mark with a boundary over midwicket. 5 runs and a wicket in that over.
CSK 55/2 after 6 overs