RCB vs CSK: Dhoni's efforts go in vain as RCB stay in hunt for the playoff spot

Catch all the top moments from match 39 of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinaswamy stadium in Bangalore. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Chennai won the toss and chose to bowl first due to the possibility of dew in the second innings. (Image: BCCI, iplt20) 2/11 Deepak Chahar got the prized wicket of Virat Kohli early in the match. (Image: BCCI, iplt20) 3/11 Ab de Villiers tried to steady ship but couldn't last long. (Image: BCCI, iplt20) 4/11 Parthiv Patel was the standout performer for Bangalore, he scored 53 of 37 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20) 5/11 Faf du Plessis assisted a wonderful relay catch with Shorey to dismiss Marcus Stoinis. (Image: BCCI, iplt20) 6/11 Du Plessis and Shane Watson walk out to the centre to kickstart Chennai's batting. (Image: BCCI, iplt20) 7/11 Steyn celebrates with Kohli after dismissing Suresh Raina with a peach of a delivery. (Image: BCCI, iplt20) 8/11 Kohli reacts after a missing out on an opportunity to run out Ambati Rayudu. (Image: BCCI,iplt20) 9/11 Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after cleaning up Rayudu and breaking up his steady partnership with Dhoni. (Image: BCCI, iplt20) 10/11 Dhoni almost got CSK home with his innings of 84* from 48 balls (Image: BCCI, iplt20) 11/11 Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate their 1 run victory over CSK. This victory keeps them in the race for a playoff spot. First Published on Apr 22, 2019 12:12 am