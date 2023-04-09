 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RCB focus on spin play and death overs bowling ahead of LSG clash

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be expecting more runs from its batters and discipline in death overs bowling when they take on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Monday.

RCB come into the match after a demoralising 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and would be eager to return to winning ways at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. It’s early days in the tournament but RCB’s death bowling has been a major concern for the team. RCB looked on course to register their second win of the season but the script went awry after the 12th over.

They had the game in the palm of their hands, reducing the opposition to 89 for 5 before KKR went on to post 204/7. Against Mumbai also they went for over 13 runs in the last five overs. Death overs specialist Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj, who had done well with the new ball, have struggled at the back end.

The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who is on national duty, and Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from an Achilles heel injury, has only amplified RCB’s death bowling woes. Both bowlers are expected to link up with team this week.