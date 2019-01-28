App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rayudu suspended from bowling in international cricket

Rayudu is a part time bowler and bowls very rarely in cricket

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ambati Rayudu was on January 28 suspended from bowling in international cricket by the ICC after the Indian player opted against getting his suspect action tested within the stipulated 14-day period. Rayudu was reported for a suspect action during the first ODI against Australia on January 13.

"The player elected not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect...," the ICC said in a statement.

The suspension was done in "accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations" which deals with the legality of bowling actions.

"The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action," the world body stated.

However, according to Article 11.5 of the ICC regulations and with the consent of the BCCI, the 33-year-old is free to bowl in domestic cricket played under the auspices of the Indian Board.

The Andhra Pradesh cricketer is primarily a middle-order batsman and has a mere three wickets from the 121 ODI deliveries he has bowled in his 49-match ODI career so far.

He has been handed the ball on only nine occasions in the 50-over format and has never bowled in T20 Internationals.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.