Ravindra Jadeja sets new Test record: Here are his top bowling performances

On Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa, Ravindra Jadeja picked the wicket of Dean Elgar to became the fastest left-arm bowler to 200 wickets. Jadeja completed his 200 Test wickets in 44 matches. The Indian all-rounder went past former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath who had taken 200 wickets in 47 matches. Here are some of the best bowling performances from Jadeja in Tests. (Image: AP)