you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ravindra Jadeja sets new Test record: Here are his top bowling performances

The Indian all-rounder now holds the record of being the fastest bowler to 200 Test wickets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa, Ravind Jadeja picked the wicket of Dean Elgar and thus became the quickest left-arm bowler to 200 wickets. Jadeja completed his 200 Test wickets in 44 matches. The Indian all-rounder went past former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath who had taken 200 wickets in 47 matches. Here are some of the best bowling performances from Jadeja in Tests. (Image: AP)
1/8

7/258 vs England at The Oval | England vs India 5th Test | September 7, 2018 (Image: Reuters)

7/258 vs England at The Oval | September 7, 2018 (Image: Reuters)
2/8

7/236 vs Sri Lanka at SSC| Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test | August 3, 2017 (Image: Reuters)

7/236 vs Sri Lanka | August 3, 2017 (Image: Reuters)
3/8

7/66 vs Australia at M. Chinnaswamy stadium | India vs Australia 2nd Test | March 4, 2017 (Image: Reuters)

7/66 vs Australia
4/8

10/154 vs England at MA Chidambram stadium | India vs England 5th Test | December 16, 2016 (Image: Reuters)

10/154 vs England at MA Chidambram stadium | India vs England 5th Test | December 16, 2016 (Image: Reuters)
5/8

7/56 vs South Africa at Feroz Shah Kotla| India vs South Africa 4th Test | December 3 , 2015 (Image: Reuters)

7/56 vs South Africa at Feroz Shah Kotla| India vs South Africa 4th Test | December 3 , 2015 (Image: Reuters)
6/8

8/76 vs South Africa at IS Bindra PCA stadium| India vs South Africa 1st Test | November 5, 2015 (Image: Reuters)

8/76 vs South Africa at IS Bindra PCA stadium| India vs South Africa 1st Test | November 5, 2015 (Image: Reuters)
7/8

7/98 vs Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla | India vs Australia 4th Test | March 22, 2013 (Image: Reuters)

7/98 vs Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla | India vs Australia 4th Test | March 22, 2013 (Image: Reuters)
8/8

7/98 vs Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla | India vs Australia 4th Test | March 22, 2013 (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #Slidehshow

