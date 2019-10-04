Ravindra Jadeja sets new Test record: Here are his top bowling performances

The Indian all-rounder now holds the record of being the fastest bowler to 200 Test wickets. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 On Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa, Ravindra Jadeja picked the wicket of Dean Elgar to became the fastest left-arm bowler to 200 wickets. Jadeja completed his 200 Test wickets in 44 matches. The Indian all-rounder went past former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath who had taken 200 wickets in 47 matches. Here are some of the best bowling performances from Jadeja in Tests. (Image: AP) 2/8 7/258 vs England at The Oval | England vs India 5th Test | September 7, 2018 (Image: Reuters) 3/8 7/236 vs Sri Lanka at SSC| Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test | August 3, 2017 (Image: Reuters) 4/8 7/66 vs Australia at M. Chinnaswamy stadium | India vs Australia 2nd Test | March 4, 2017 (Image: Reuters) 5/8 10/154 vs England at MA Chidambram stadium | India vs England 5th Test | December 16, 2016 (Image: Reuters) 6/8 7/56 vs South Africa at Feroz Shah Kotla| India vs South Africa 4th Test | December 3 , 2015 (Image: Reuters) 7/8 8/76 vs South Africa at IS Bindra PCA stadium| India vs South Africa 1st Test | November 5, 2015 (Image: Reuters) 8/8 7/98 vs Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla | India vs Australia 4th Test | March 22, 2013 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 4, 2019 06:26 pm