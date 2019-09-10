Ravi Shastri’s annual salary revealed: Team India coach to get 20% hike under new BCCI contract

Ravi Shastri is set to enjoy a 20 percent hike in his annual CTC after renewing his contract as coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, according to a report published by the Mumbai Mirror.

The head coach who was receiving a remuneration of Rs 8 crore on his previous contract will see his annual package rise to somewhere between Rs 9.5 crore and Rs 10 crore.

Shastri who has been working as Team India's head coach from 2017, saw his contract extended last month for a two-year period. The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), handed Shastri his fourth stint with the team which keeps at the helm until the 2021 T20 World Cup which will be held in India. Previously, Shastri has also served Team India as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh) and Team Director (2014-2016) before taking up the role of head coach in 2017.

The report also added that there will be a hike in salaries of other members from the coaching support staff. Bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridar are expected to see their annual CTC rise to about Rs 3.5 crore each. Vikram Rathour, the only new entrant who replaced Sanjay Bangar as batting coach, is expected to start from somewhere between Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore. All these contracts came into effect from September 1.

Shastri was first appointed as India’s head coach by a CAC comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman back in 2017. Shastri beat stiff competition including Mike Hesson and Tom Moody to earn an extension as head coach after his earlier contract ended.