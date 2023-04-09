Rashid Khan takes first hat-trick of IPL 2023 against KKR

Rashid Khan took three wickets in three consecutive deliveries in the 17th over of the innings.

Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed the first hat-trick of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Afghanistan cricketer removed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur off three consecutive deliveries in the 17th over of the innings to derail the Knight Riders from 155 for 4 to 155 to 7. In the process, Rashid became the first Titans player to claim a hat-trick in the history of the IPL.

Rashid eventually ended with figures of 4 for 37 in his four overs. He also stood in as captain for Hardik Pandya for this game, who was rested for the fixture.

However, the hat-trick went in vain as Rinku Singh of the Knight Riders smashed five sixes in five consecutive balls off Yash Dayal in the last over of the innings to help his side win the match by three wickets.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for the Knight Riders in the chase, making 83 off 40 balls with eight fours and five sixes. Captain Nitish Rana made a 29-ball 45.

Batting first, the Titans amassed 204 for 4 in their 20 overs with contributions from Vijay Shankar (63 off 24 balls), Sai Sudharsan (53 off 38 balls) and Shubman Gill (39 off 31 balls).

