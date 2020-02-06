App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Cricket
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL 2020 after stress fracture

Archer made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals back in 2018 and has 26 wickets from just 21 games for the franchise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of their Test tour of Sri Lanka and the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign due to a stress fracture in his right elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on February 6.

The 24-year-old speedster picked up the injury in the first Test against South Africa at the Centurion which England lost by 107 runs. He missed the final three Tests of the series, which the Three Lions won to complete an impressive 3-1 turnaround.

An initial scan in South Africa only suggested inflammation in the joint, however a more detailed scan back in the UK, revealed Archer was nursing a "low grade stress fracture"

Archer is due to have another scan in four weeks and only if there is any signs of improvement will he undergo a ‘back to bowling' programme of four to six weeks.

"England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season. Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture. He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," ECB said in a statement.

Archer was set to once again represent Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2020 campaign. He made his IPL debut back in 2018 with the Royals and has 26 wickets from just 21 games in the league.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Rajasthan Royals

