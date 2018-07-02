Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting and Claire Taylor inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday inducted former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and former English Women’s wicket-keeper Claire Taylor into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony in Dublin, Ireland.

Dravid became the fifth Indian player to be named in the Hall of Fame, while Ponting became the 25th from Australia. Taylor is the third woman from England to be named on the list and seventh overall.

The three players were selected by members of the Hall of Fame and the media, according to an ICC press release.

Former captains Anil Kumble, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar are other Indians on the illustrious list.

“It is a matter of great honour to be named by the ICC in the Cricket Hall of Fame. To find your name in a list of all-time greats across generations is something one only dreams of while setting out on a cricket career and the kind of recognition that would delight any player,” Dravid said, according to the release.

“I’m thankful to my near and dear ones as well as players I have played with and against, coaches and officials who have backed me over the years and helped me develop as a cricketer. I would also like to thank the KSCA and the BCCI for all the support over the years and the ICC for recognizing my achievements and picking me in this group of Hall of Fame inductees,” he added.

Ponting, who led Australia to World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007 besides being part of the victorious 1999 squad said, “I feel deeply honoured to be recognised by the ICC in this way. I loved every moment of my journey as a player and am so very proud of the team and personal achievements along the way.”

Meanwhile, the English woman inducted to the Hall of Fame said, "It's a great honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame alongside some of the greatest names of the men's and women's game from across the world and throughout the generations, players who I looked up to during my playing career and hold in great esteem.”

Statistics and accolades

Dravid has scored 13,288 runs in 164 Tests that consist of 36 centuries, he has managed 10,889 runs in 344 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2004. Dravid also took 210 catches in his Test career, which is a world record.

Ponting has scored with 41 centuries to gain 13,378 runs in 168 Tests. He has scored 13,704 runs in 325 ODIs. In the format, he has 30 centuries. The Tasmania-born right-handed batsman was named ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2006 and 2007 and ICC Test Player of the Year in 2006. Ponting has captained the Aussies to victory in the 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy.

Taylor has scored 1,030 runs in 15 Tests along with 4,101 runs in 126 ODIs. She was named ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year in 2009 and was honoured with the player of the tournament in the 2009 ICC Women’s World Cup and Women’s World Twenty20 in the same year. Taylor averaged 40 in both Tests and ODIs by the end of her career.