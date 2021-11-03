Rahul Dravid appointed head coach of Indian cricket team

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as head coach of the Indian cricket team, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on November 3.

The decision to appoint Dravid as the head coach of men's cricket team was finalised by the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh, the BCCI said in a statement.

Dravid will be succeeding incumbent Indian team coach Ravi Shastri following the T20 World Cup. He will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

On his appointment as the next head coach, Dravid said he will carry forward the success the team registered under Shastri. "Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA (National Cricket Academy), U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," he said.

Dravid was serving as head of the NCA before applying for the post of team India's head coach. A number of youngsters, including Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill, trained at the Academy headed by him.

"Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights," said Sourav Ganguly, president of BCCI.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah echoed Ganguly's views, saying there is no better person than Rahul Dravid to take over as the next head coach. "With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job," he said.