Rahul Dravid applies for the job of Team India's head coach

Rahul Dravid, one of the greatest ever to have played for India, has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years. (File image)

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has applied for the position of the men's national cricket team's head coach, perhaps one of the most-watched jobs in the world of cricket, reports said on October 26.

Dravid's application came on the final day set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to apply for the position that will fall vacant following the T20 World Cup when Ravi Shastri tenure runs out.

"Yes, Rahul has formally applied today as it's the last day of the deadline. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have already applied. His application was just a formality," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

With Dravid, who is the head of National Cricket Academy, sending in his application, the job for the Cricket Advisory Committee that picks the head coach has apparently become easier.

With few big names in the fray who can match the batting great's stature, it is widely expected that Dravid would be the next coach. It is learnt that he is the first and only choice of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, news agency PTI reported.

The head coach's post will fall vacant following the T20 World Cup, when current coach and former Indian batting stalwart Ravi Shastri would be stepping down.

The 48-year-old Dravid has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the last six years and a number of youngsters, including Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, and Shubman Gill, have come through his ranks.

Earlier this month, a BCCI official told PTI that Rahul had agreed to coach the Indian team "till 2023 World Cup". "Initially, he was reluctant but it is understood that president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah had a meeting with Rahul on the sidelines of the IPL final where they were able to convince him," the official was quoted as saying.

(With PTI inputs)