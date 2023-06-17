Rahul Dravid and the writing on the wall for the Indian squad

While as captain, Rahul Dravid was adventurous and not averse to risk-taking, he has been conservative and surprisingly defensive as coach.

Rahul Dravid had a stellar record as India captain, though his legacy will unfortunately be defined by the one that got away. Now, it’s the one that got away that could help Dravid sing the redemption song as the head coach.

When he assumed charge of the Indian team in November 2021, at the conclusion of an underwhelming campaign at the T20 World Cup in the UAE where the team crashed out at the first time of asking, it was with a groundswell of support, optimism and feel-good. After all, at the developmental level, as India A and India Under-19 coach and then as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy, Dravid had made all the right moves, putting systems in place and facilitating the emergence from the shadows of a plethora of young batsmen, particularly.

The consensus was that, having overseen the development of the youngsters minutely, Dravid was perfectly positioned to reap the rewards of his and his charges’ hard work and commitment once he took over as head coach of the senior team. Three-fourths of the way into a tenure that will end with the 50-over World Cup in India this November, Dravid hasn’t quite tasted the same success he would have liked, or delivered on the expectations of millions of supporters of Indian cricket.

Dravid’s darkest hour as skipper of the Indian team came at the 50-over World Cup in the Caribbean in 2007. Having gone into the tournament as one of the favourites, India were knocked out at the group stage after unexpected defeats to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. As shattering as that loss was, it should not define Dravid, the captain. After all, it was under him that India scored their first Test series win in the West Indies in 35 years (in 2006) and a first series victory in England in 21 years (2007), apart from stacking up a whopping 17 successive successful run-chases in 50-over cricket, a record yet to be threatened.

Now, that same tournament offers him the best chance to rid the millstone around his neck and salvage something from a tenure where the promise and the potential haven’t necessarily been married with performance. For all the criticism that has come the way of the team — the bowlers for conceding 469 in the first innings and the batsmen for folding for 296 and 244 in the two digs — in the aftermath of their abject surrender to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship less than a week back, Dravid has largely been insulated from the heavy hitting.

While, as captain, Dravid was adventurous and not averse to risk-taking, he has been conservative and surprisingly defensive as coach. Of course, there is a huge difference between the roles; the buck generally stops with the captain and, therefore, he has greater say in the personnel he wants in his XI, but it is unlikely that Rohit Sharma will not heed the suggestions of the wise man when Dravid inputs on team combinations, surely, such the omission from the XI of R Ashwin for the WTC final.

One of the areas where India were expected to transition smoothly was on the batting front. A glittering array of promising young guns — Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer (the last two not necessarily the youngest guns), among others — was making attractive and meaningful runs within the Under-19 and India ‘A’ set-up and was expected to be logical, if not natural, successors to the embattled duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, dropped after last winter’s tour of South Africa. But both are back in the playing XI in a throwback to the days of yore when the middle-order was populated by Pujara, Virat Kohli and Rahane. The wayward Shaw has fallen by the wayside, now struggling to command a place in the XI even for his IPL franchise, and for all his T20 exploits, Suryakumar hasn’t convinced the majority that he is ready for Test cricket. Only Gill and Iyer have made the switch up to Test cricket without too many hiccups, though Gill had already made the pundits sit up and take notice with his attractive essays in Australia in early 2021, when Ravi Shastri was still the head coach.

India won 25 and lost 13 of the 43 Tests when Shastri was the head coach between August 2017 and November 2021; in the last year and a half, they have lost five and won eight of their 15 matches in the Dravid era. Their reputation as a travelling force has taken a hit — India failed to defend 378 against England in the delayed final Test in Birmingham last year after losing two of the last three Tests in South Africa, and were beaten out of sight by Australia earlier this week — while much of the basis for their home wins has revolved around spin-friendly tracks.

Dravid has, more than once in the last several months, pointed to the need for points in a bid to make the WTC final as being the reason for requisitioning home pitches that challenge batsmen more than they should. One can’t entirely argue with that logic, not in an era where losing a one-off final completely overshadows two years of consistency that lands the team a spot in the title round. But how does one justify a turner for a day-night, pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka (Bengaluru, March 2022) when India had the fully fit duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami raring to have a go at the opposition? Is it that the think-tank believed that these two weren’t capable of bowling out the Lankans, hence the request (mildly put) for a surface to assist spin, a surface that was fortunate to escape with a ‘below average’ rating from Javagal Srinath, the ICC match referee?

Their 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Australia last November, and now defeat in the WTC final, means there is just one final opportunity for India to make amends and erase their long-standing drought in ICC tournaments. India’s triumph in 2011 has sparked a hat-trick of home successes in 50-over World Cups (Australia, 2015 and England, 2019). It is incumbent on Rohit’s men to keep that streak going for the captain and head coach to show something tangible out of their two years at the helm.