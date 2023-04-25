 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahane’s comeback to the Test squad not surprising at all

Guru Krishnan
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Having been named in India’s 15-man squad for the World Test Championship final, Rahane could take Shreyas Iyer’s place in the middle-order.

Ajinkya Rahane

The manner in which Ajinkya Rahane has batted in this IPL so far, is atypical of his own style, adapting to the demands of the T20 format, scoring quickly with a wide range of shots that would make T20 legends Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers proud, he has been the talk of the tournament.

Rahane having a strike rate of nearly 200 in T20 was unthinkable before this IPL. It was for this reason that he was not played regularly by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, nor was he an automatic choice for the playing 11 in the previous seasons. In fact, his highest strike in an IPL season prior to this was 138.89, when he opened for Rajasthan Royals in 2019.

Rahane’s scores of 61 in 27 balls vs Mumbai Indians, 31 in 19 against Rajasthan Royals, 37 in 20 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 71 not out in 29 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, and 9 in 10 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad are talked about by television commentators even in non-CSK matches.

It came as no surprise on Tuesday when the Board of Control for Cricket in India declared the 15-member Test squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia to be played at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11, and Rahane was in the squad..