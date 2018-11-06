App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahane 'confident' of making ODI comeback

In the shorter format of the game, Rahane might have fallen out of favour with selectors, but he remains confident of making the grade come the World Cup next year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ambati Rayudu's  century in the fourth ODI of the recently concluded series against West Indies pleased Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The headhunters in the team's administration have been long scouting for talent to bolster the batting order at the critical No. 4 position. Rayadu's ton is reason to cheer for selectors and fans.

His emphatic display even won him plaudits from the skipper, who lavished praise on his cricketing acumen and determination to succeed.  “Rayudu has taken his chance with both hands. We need to back him till the 2019 World Cup. He reads the game well, so we are happy that someone intelligent is batting at number four,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rayudu has planned to shift his entire focus on ODIs,  having announced his retirement from first-class cricket earlier this week.

The 33-year-old  might just be settling in his otherwise stop-start career but it looks like he might have to fend off competition from another middle order batsman before he is assured of a ticket to England next year.

According to an article on ICC's website, Ajinkya Rahane has not given up hope and believes that he can still resurrect his sinking ODI career. In fact, the Mumbai batsman is "confident" of making a comeback in the shorter format and earning a call for the World Cup.

“I am confident of making a comeback and I am confident of playing the World Cup. That is why I played domestic cricket because it helped me and I am sure I will bounce back.” said Rahane.

Rahane has been a regular for India in Test cricket and acts as Kohli's deputy in that format,  but he has been a forgotten man when it comes to ODIs.

It is interesting how Rahane has slipped down the pecking order, considering the fact that his ODI debut came almost two years before his Test debut.

The batsman has been out of reckoning in white ball cricket, having played his last international game in the shorter format against South Africa earlier this year.

Since then, India has played a three-match bilateral ODI series against England in England, Asia Cup in the UAE, and the recently concluded five-match bilateral series against West Indies. Rahane was given the cold shoulder by selectors for all of the aforementioned encounters.

“Sometimes, there is a phase where you score a 20 or a 30 and you feel I can get a big one, but your mind goes in the future and things change. It is important to stay in the present and keep mentally strong,” he explained.

A lot of people come to give you sympathy when things don’t work out, but you need to keep such people away and not think of negative things.” he elaborated.

“It hurts when you are not doing well as you want to do well for the team. I was disappointed when I was dropped in South Africa, but I wanted to stay focused and looked at Johannesburg as a great opportunity. And my 48 on that pitch was as good as a century,” he said of the second-innings effort that culminated in a 63-run victory for India.

Perhaps, Ambati Rayadu's heroics against West Indies may not be enough to cement his place in the squad when India line up for the ICC Cricket World Cup next year. But, India are spoilt for choice in the batting department. With Rahane staking a claim for the coveted No.4 spot, it remains to be seen who will line up for the Men in Blue when they take on South Africa in their opening fixture of the World Cup next year.

A look at Rahane's ODI numbers

Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - India's Team Practice Session - Galle, Sri Lanka - July 25, 2017 - India's cricketer Ajinkya Rahane gestures as he walks off the ground ahead of their first test match. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC15D2D51930

Matches: 90

Innings: 87

Not Outs: 3

Runs: 2962

Highest Score: 111

Average: 35.26

100s: 3

50s: 24
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 03:26 pm

tags #cricket #India

