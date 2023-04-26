 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quit International Cricket: IPL franchises sound out 6 English players with multi-million pound deal

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

Almost all the 10 IPL franchises have branched out in various leagues, including CPL (West Indies), SA T20 (South Africa), Global T20 League (UAE) and the upcoming Major League T20 in the US.

IPL 2023

Owners of top IPL franchises are trying to convince as many as six premier England players to quit international cricket and take up handsome annual contracts ranging up to 5 million pounds in order to play T20 leagues round the year, the 'Times London' reported.

The report, however, doesn't state which are the franchise that have approached and who are the players involved in the discussion.

There will also be an ambitious Saudi T20 league where some of the IPL franchises might be investing.