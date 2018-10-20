App
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quinton de Kock moves to Mumbai Indians from RCB to Mumbai in IPL 2019's first trade

RCB has sold wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 12th season of Indian Premier League is good five months away but the teams have already started getting into the business of revamping their squads.

In the first reported trade-off of the season Royal Challengers Banglore have offloaded South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and sold him to Mumbai Indians. The deal, according to an article published on espn.in, is an all money deal.

The 2018 IPL auction saw De Kock being bought by RCB for for INR 2.8 crore (USD 437,000). For getting the South African wicket-keeper batsman on board, the Mumbai based franchise has released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2.2 crore, USD 343,000) and Sri Lankan offspinner Akila Dananjaya (INR 50 lakh, USD 78,000).

Keeping an eye on the business was cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle and he sent out a tweet asking Mumbai Indian fans of their opinion on the business.

The southpaw played eight matches for RCB and in IPL 2018 scoring 201 runs at a strike rate of 124.07. He has also featured  for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has returned with impressive figures  scoring a hundred and six fifties in 34 innings.

IPL permits trading of players in two main windows. The first window starts immediately at the end of the previous season and ends a month prior to the auction. The second window starts from after the auction till the start of the tournament. De Kock's trade hence falls in the first category.

The last date for retaining and releasing players is November 15, and the franchises are working on the different permutations and combinations before the auctions. A purse of INR 3 crore will be available to the teams in addition to the remaining balance after last year’s auction.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 02:22 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL

