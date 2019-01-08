Quashing speculations, IPL 2019 set to be played in India; tournament to start from March 23

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in India, quashing speculations of clash of dates with the general elections. But the cash-rich event will start earlier this time around (March 23), the Committee of Administrators (CoA) announced on January 8.

"Based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies/authorities, it was decided that the 12th edition of the world's most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be scheduled to be played in India. It is proposed that the IPL 2019 will commence on March 23, 2019. The detailed schedule will be finalised in consultation with the appropriate authorities," BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier in 2009 the T20 tournament was moved to South Africa. Again in 2014 the first of the tournament was played in the UAE.

"The COA will have detailed discussion with all the stakeholders before releasing the IPL 2019 schedule," the BCCI statement read.

The last time the IPL started in March was way back in 2010. After that, the league has always kicked off in the first half of April.

The early start this year is because of the ODI World Cup in England, which will get underway from May 30.

There has to be a 15-day gap between the end of the IPL and India's international engagements as per the new BCCI constitution.

Chennai Super Kings, who returned to IPL last season after a serving 2-year ban, are the defending champions.

The auctions for the upcoming season of the IPL were held on December 18 in Jaipur.

(with inputs from PTI)