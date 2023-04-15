 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan, the player and PBKS captain

Arun Janardhan
Apr 15, 2023 / 09:38 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan may not be playing today against the Lucknow Super Giants, but this IPL season is crucial for Dhawan for at least two reasons.

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan is not playing the April 15 match against LSG because of an injury, according to stand-in captain Sam Curran.

“If it (further leadership roles) comes, it’s good or not is good too. I leave it to the universe.” Shikhar Dhawan’s philosophical take on leadership came before the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket last season. His role with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2022 season was that of just the opener—Mayank Agarwal led the team.

This season, Dhawan is captaining the side, a role he is familiar with, but not used to. He has not captained much in his career, besides a few tournaments, like leading the Indian team to a 2-1 ODI series win in Sri Lanka in 2021.

“I enjoy mentoring young boys and passing on knowledge, whatever success mantra I have or has worked for me. As a player I have played for enough time—can do too as a leader. If it comes is good or not is good too, so I leave it on the universe. I am happy to contribute if anyone’s career or mindset gets better,” he said last year.

PBKS finished sixth last season, winning half of their 14 matches. They are currently in a similar place—sixth with two wins from four matches—after Thursday’s loss against Gujarat Titans (GT). Dhawan, one of IPL’s most consistent batters, was the eighth highest scorer last year, with 460 runs coming at an average of just under 40 and a strike rate of about 122 (runs per 100 balls faced).