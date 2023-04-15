IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan, the player and PBKS captain

“If it (further leadership roles) comes, it’s good or not is good too. I leave it to the universe.” Shikhar Dhawan’s philosophical take on leadership came before the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket last season. His role with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2022 season was that of just the opener—Mayank Agarwal led the team.

This season, Dhawan is captaining the side, a role he is familiar with, but not used to. He has not captained much in his career, besides a few tournaments, like leading the Indian team to a 2-1 ODI series win in Sri Lanka in 2021.

“I enjoy mentoring young boys and passing on knowledge, whatever success mantra I have or has worked for me. As a player I have played for enough time—can do too as a leader. If it comes is good or not is good too, so I leave it on the universe. I am happy to contribute if anyone’s career or mindset gets better,” he said last year.

PBKS finished sixth last season, winning half of their 14 matches. They are currently in a similar place—sixth with two wins from four matches—after Thursday’s loss against Gujarat Titans (GT). Dhawan, one of IPL’s most consistent batters, was the eighth highest scorer last year, with 460 runs coming at an average of just under 40 and a strike rate of about 122 (runs per 100 balls faced).

This year, he started stronger, leading the IPL scoring charts with 233 runs from four matches, getting dismissed just twice. With scores of 40, an unbeaten 86 and an unbeaten 99, Dhawan’s first failure came on Thursday against GT when he was out for eight. (Dhawan did not play against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, April 15 - stand-in captain Sam Curran said he had sustained a small injury during the last game, and should be back on the crease soon.) Dhawan is striking at nearly 150, but it’s still early days and the IPL is played over many weeks of the hottest months of April and May. Dhawan trails only Virat Kohli in career IPL runs, with Kohli (6,838 runs to date) marginally ahead of Dhawan (6,477). Both have similar averages and strike rates, yet Dhawan, unlike Kohli, flies just below the radar of public attention. Since IPL 2011, only twice has he scored under an average of 30, though he has the advantage of opening the innings. Related stories Too many T20s, too few viewers

IPL 2023: Kuldeep-inspired DC spin attack restricts RCB to 174/6 Since 2016, Dhawan has been among the top five scorers in every IPL (except 2018 and 2022). Over the past few seasons, his intent has been to play more aggressively, and to take his strike rate to the range of 130-140. His strike rate since 2018 has been over 130, except for the last two years. The 36-year-old has played previously for the Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi franchises in the IPL, going through his own fears of performing in the beginning, before faith and self-belief helped him take a leading role as a batsman. This IPL season is crucial for Dhawan for at least two reasons. If he is able to lead Punjab to the title, it would be the team’s first, which would raise his stock quite a bit. If he continues scoring heavily, it gives him a better chance of making the Indian team for this year’s 50-over ICC World Cup. “I am hopeful and positive that the way I am performing, there is a possibility for me to get into the side,” he had said. “I have been batting quite well for past few years—my ODI average (44.11) is good. With time, an individual has to change, adopt to new things. I am always looking for growth, analysing if I can get better. Consistency-wise, those numbers are showing, doing the talking actually.” In 167 ODIs, Dhawan has 6,793 runs at a decent average, but he has been in and out of the team. His last ODI was in December against Bangladesh—a match better known for Ishan Kishan’s double century and Kohli’s first ODI century since August 2019. In the last three ODIs he played, against Bangladesh in December, Dhawan had scores of 7, 8 and 3. Before that, against New Zealand in November, his scores were 72, 3, 28—hardly impressive numbers. But if both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are unavailable for the World Cup, which seems likely, and with Suryakumar Yadav not yet hitting his stride in ODIs, Dhawan’s experience at the top of the order would help the team looking to win the Cup for the first time since 2011. “The 2023 ODI WC is coming—my vision for that is to keep fit and strong. To keep playing—the more I play, the better it is for me,” Dhawan has said. IPL 2023 could help him in that World Cup journey—by being among runs and in the spotlight.

Arun Janardhan is a Mumbai-based freelance writer-editor. He can be found on Twitter @iArunJ. Views are personal.