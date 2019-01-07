App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pujara & Dravid: Remarkable resemblance in numbers of India's two No.3 batsmen

If we compare the milestones the numbers are eerily same.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

As Cheteshwar Pujara walked back towards the pavilion after putting up a herculean effort in India's first innings of the Sydney Test his efforts were truly acknowledged by the large SCG crowd as they gave him a standing ovation.

After all, India's No.3 had batted for a little more than 9 hours and faced 373 balls to make 193. He, in all probability, had sealed the fate of the match and series with his superlative display.

As is the trend these days, people took to Twitter to applaud the innings. Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke too sent out a tweet.

What is interesting to note in the tweet is that Clarke used the phrase "the Wall" to address Pujara.

In Indian cricket lexicon, the phrase "the wall" has been in use to address a different player. The one and only - Rahul Dravid.

Once Dravid left International cricket, Pujara was considered to be the batsman to fill the big boots and take over the rich legacy of India's former No.3 ahead.

And with his magnificent batting display in the recently concluded Test series against Australia in which India emerged victorious, Pujara has well and truly established himself as Dravid's heir.

And the numbers back this as well. Pujara is matching Dravid and on his way to batting greatness.

As team India rejoiced their first ever Test series win in Australia, we should remember that the previous Test series in Australia which India did not lose was when it toured Australia in 2003/04.

India managed to draw that series 1-1.

Like in this series, on that occasion too India's No.3 (Dravid) stood tall.

Dravid batted like a superstar and finished as India's leading run scorer in that series. Something that Pujara has been able to replicate 15 years later.

Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara in 2003/04 and 2018/19 series respectively.

Dravid in 2003/04 Test series: Matches: 4, Runs: 619, HS: 233, Avg: 123.80, 100s: 1, 50s: 3

Pujara in 2018/19 Test series: Matches: 4, Runs: 521, HS: 193, Avg: 74.42, 100s: 3, 50s: 1

Pujara has played 68 Tests in his career thus far and the numbers are remarkably similar if we compare the careers of the two batting stalwarts after 68 Test matches.

Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara after 68 Test matches.

Dravid: Matches: 68, Runs: 5566, Average: 54.03, 100s: 14

Pujara: Matches: 68, Runs: 5426, Average: 51.18, 100s: 18.

Rahul Dravid vs Cheteshwar Pujara in away Test (after 68 Tests)

Dravid: Matches: 37, Runs: 3217, Average: 58.49

Pujara: Matches: 32, Runs: 2209, Average: 40.91

Rahul Dravid vs Cheteshwar Pujara in Tests outside Asia (after 68 Tests)

Dravid: Matches: 30, Runs: 2729, Average: 60.54

Pujara: Matches: 28, Runs: 1755, Average: 35.81

If we compare the milestones the numbers are eerily same.

Milestones

Innings taken for 3000 runs

Dravid: 67 innings

Pujara: 67 innings

Innings taken for 4000 runs

Dravid: 84 innings

Pujara: 84 innings

Innings taken for 5000 runs

Dravid: 108 innings

Pujara: 108 innings

As Dravid bid farewell to Test cricket there were fears of a massive void being left behind. There were doubts about who will replace him.

It is now safe to say that Pujara has laid rest to those fears and is on way to establish himself as a batting great.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia

