Priyam Garg to lead India at U-19 World Cup as selectors name 15-member squad

The BCCI on December 2 named a 15-member squad for the Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup which will be held in South Africa next year. The selectors picked Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg to lead the squad as India will look to defend the title.

The squad was picked by the All-India Junior Selection Committee, which met in Mumbai on December 1. The tournament is scheduled to be held from January 17 to February 9.

The 19-year-old Garg, a right handed top-order batsman, has a first-class double hundred and a List A century to his name.

He was a part of the India C team that finished runner-up in the Deodhar Trophy. He hit a 74 in the final against India B last month.

In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, Garg was the second-highest run-scorer for Uttar Pradesh with a tally of 814 at an average of 67.83. This performance also featured two hundreds, including a career-best 206.

Another player to watch out for would be 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal became the youngest to hit a List A double-century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year for Mumbai. He averaged 112.80 with three hundreds and a fifty during the season.

The 13th edition of the U-19 World Cup will be played among 16 teams, split into four groups.

India are placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League stage.

India is the most successful team in the tournament, having won four titles till date, including the last edition in 2018, when they beat Australia by eight wickets in the final and remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Ahead of the World Cup, the India U-19 team will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against the Proteas U-19 side, followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U-19, India U-19, Zimbabwe U-19 and New Zealand U-19.

Hyderabad's CTL Rakshan will be the additional player in the squad for the South Africa tour and the Quadrangular Series.

Indian squad for U-19 World Cup: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.