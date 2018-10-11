Prithvi Shaw supremely talented, need to give him space to grow: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has asked to refrain comparing 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw with the stalwarts of Indian cricket.

Shaw debuted against Windies in the 1st Test played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The diminutive batsman from Mumbai made his debut memorable as he slammed a quick fire century. The performance earned the batsman the Man of the Match award in just his first Test outing as India quashed Windies by an inning and 272 runs.

Since that memorable knock, Shaw has drawn comparisons with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. The frenzy around the opening batsman has been unprecedented.

Reacting to the comparisons and frenzy, Indian captain Virat Kohli on the eve of second Test said "I don't think he should be rushed into anything yet because you need to give a youngster a space to grow, in his own abilities. This guy is supremely talented and he has got great ability as everyone saw,"

"We definitely think he (Shaw) has it in him to play at the highest level and he can repeat what he did in the first game. He is a very keen learner, a sharp guy. He understands situations well. We are all very happy for him," he added.

Kohli echoed India opener Gautam Gambhir, who Wednesday said that people should stop comparing him to the great Virender Sehwag.

"We shouldn't compare him to anyone yet. We shouldn't put him in a space where he feels pressure of any kind and he should be left in a space where he enjoys his cricket and slowly grows into a player we all believe in."

Virat Kohli also took the opportunity to voice opinion on his preference of playing Test cricket with the England-made Duke balls, expressing his displeasure at the poor quality of the SG balls that India use at home.

"The Dukes ball, I think, is the most suited ball for Test cricket. If there's a situation I would vouch for that to be used all over the world because of the consistency of the ball and how the bowlers are in the game at any stage, even the spinners, because the seam is so hard and upright," Kohli said on the eve of the second Test against the West Indies.

Currently, there are no ICC specific guidelines and different countries use different balls.

While India use their home-made 'SG Test' from early '90s (Sonnex was the ball before that) manufactured by Meerut-based Sanspareils Greenlands, England and West Indies use the UK's Dukes with the most pronounced seam.

"A Dukes ball is still good quality, Kookaburra is still good quality. Whatever limitations a Kookaburra might have (seam goes flat), the quality is never compromised," Kohli explained.

"The seamers as well are benefited if the ball is hard, you can get that extra pace but if the ball goes so soft in 10-12 overs, then your effort comes down by 20 percent. I think the quality of the ball has to be maintained, there's no doubt about that. Otherwise, you have too many dead sessions in a Test match, which you don't want to see. You want to see exciting cricket and guys working hard for runs, being in the battle all day. I totally agree with Ash," Kohli said.

Kookaburra balls are machine-made and have low seam, while the India-made SG balls are handmade and have a wide seam. Duke balls are manufactured in England and are handmade. They darker in colour compared to SG and Kookaburras due to the coating of lacquer.

— With PTI inputs