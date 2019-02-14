Prithvi Shaw set to make comeback two months after freak injury

Prithvi Shaw is set to return to competitive cricket more than two months after suffering a horror freak injury which ruled him out of the Test series in Australia. According to a report in mid-day.com, Shaw has been rendered fit by his coaches and is slated to be a part of the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which begins on February 21.

The selection committee for Mumbai, which is chaired by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, is expected to pick the squad in a couple of days.

Shaw, who burst onto the international scene with a Test century on debut against the West Indies on October 4, was set to open the batting in the Test series Down Under. But he injured his ankle in Australia while fielding on the boundary during a practice match.

The injury was a disappointment for both the youngster and cricketing fans, who were looking forward to Shaw show his skills against the Aussie bowling attack. Speaking to ‘India TV’ about his injury, Shaw had said: "It was an unfortunate incident and you can't really do anything about that. It was my wish to play in the challenging conditions in Australia. I love the bounce there. But unfortunately, I suffered a leg injury. But that's okay, I am very happy that India won the Test series. It can't get better than this. I got full support of the team because I was very disappointed with the injury."

Shaw has completed his rehabilitation process is raring to once again hit the field running. Speaking on January 21, Shaw even told India TV that he was looking forward to be fit in time for the 12th edition of the IPL, "I will be fit before the Indian Premier League and I am trying hard to reach full fitness. I am working on my ankle as well as on my upper body."



Aapna time aayega...

Injury se fit hoke...

Mein aur run banayega...

Aapna time aayega...#Gullycrickettointernationalcricket #ps100 pic.twitter.com/lTRUmW7WaI

— Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 30, 2019

However, it looks like he will be back on the ground much before India's premier T20 cricket league gets underway with the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament just around the corner. Shaw even exhibited his eagerness to get back on the field with a tweet on January 30 which adapted the popular lyrics from the Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy.