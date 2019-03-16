App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prithvi Shaw rubbishes rumours that 'indiscipline' led to return from Australia

"These are rumours, so I will better let it go," said the 19-year-old Shaw.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Young batsman Prithvi Shaw dismissed speculations that indiscipline forced his premature return from the Australia tour and insisted that it was only because of slow recovery from an ankle injury. Prithvi had sustained the injury while fielding in a practice game and initially it was said that he would be available from the third Test onwards.

However the 19-year-old was sent back and it was widely believed that it was because the youngster was losing focus.

"These are rumours, so I will better let it go," Prithvi said during an open media session of Delhi Capitals on March 16.

When he was probed about him not working hard enough during his rehabilitation, Prithvi's answer was curt.

related news

"No one told me anything about not working hard. I wanted to play but got injured. I thought I could play the third Test (in Melbourne) but then progress of recovery was slow," said the Mumbai opener, who hit a hundred on his Test debut.

"If you have had a look at my ankle, you would have known that it was really painful. Ankle wasn't healing quickly and I had to return."

The NCA over the years has gained reputation for not being the best centre for rehabilitation bur Prithvi thinks otherwise.

"I mean everything was perfect over there (NCA). I did a lot of sessions there. I was working to get fit before Mushtaq Ali T20 as I wanted to get used to the T20 format and then go to the IPL. That's how I had planned my two months of rehab. Trainers and physio were very committed."

He has been a specialist opener but Prithvi has no issues if he required to bat in the middle order for India in the limited overs.

"For India, it is all about whatever number they want me to bat and not the other way round," he said.

However he did speak about how the mindset changes.

"When I open the innings in limited overs, my mindset is different. Two men outside 30-yard circle, powerplay overs but when I am going down the order, it will obviously change. I watch a lot of experienced players. I watch if I go at No 5, what will I do there. It's all about mindset, how you approach that situation."

He has been with the Indian team only during two series but felt comfortable after coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that there is nothing called senior or junior in the team.

"I have learnt a lot. I mean I was a bit nervous when I first entered that (Indian) dressing room with players having 10 years of experience sitting in front of me. When the skipper and coach said that there are no seniors or juniors, you then kind of open up and irritate them with your questions," said the World Cup winning former India U-19 captain.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #cricket #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

The Week That Wasn’t: Bridge Collapse in Mumbai, Election Dates are ...

Photograph Movie: Nawazuddin, Sanya's Understated Love Story, Cut to C ...

'Help Them Reunite': Brother of Missing Indian in New Zealand Shooting ...

Opposition Scored Self-goal by Questioning Success of Balakot Air Stri ...

Amit Shah to Launch Second Poster of PM Narendra Modi Biopic

JD-S Leader Danish Ali joins Mayawati’s BSP After Taking ‘Consent ...

Kid's Nose Holds Clues to Serious Lung Infections

IPL 2019: Selectors Feel There Are Better Players, but That’s Not Wh ...

Gautam Gambhir Conferred Padma Shri

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh: Mafia takes to Narmada river to ...

Divide deepens between NCP, Congress in Maharashtra as Pawar and Vikhe ...

New Zealand mosque terror attack: Extremist gunman flashes grin in cou ...

Milan Talkies movie review: Tigmanshu Dhulia recasts DDLJ as a tribute ...

Raghu Karnad on winning Windham-Campbell Prize, his book on India's ro ...

Indian Wells Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal set to bring back memor ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the vide ...

Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a son ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is the epitome of beauty in this ...

Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe ...

Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position ...

Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive t ...

Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!

Deepika and Ranveer zoom in, Anushka and Virat zoom out of the city
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.