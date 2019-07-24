App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Players to wear jerseys with names and numbers from Ashes series

ICC has given green light to the move with an aim to popularize the game's traditional format

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a first in Test cricket, the upcoming Ashes series between England and Australia will see players donning the white flannels with their names and numbers embossed on them. With the ICC giving green light to the proposal aimed at popularising the game's traditional format, Virat Kohli and his men will also be wearing their numbers and names during the India-West Indies series.

While it is a departure for the game's traditional format, the ODI and T20I jerseys have had numbers and names of players for a long time.

The England cricket team's official Twitter handle posted a picture of skipper Joe Root, whose number is 66, with the caption 'Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts!'

Close

Earlier this year, there were reports that Test cricket would undergo a major change during the series between the sport's oldest rivals.

related news

The development left the cricket community divided. Many called the change positive while on the other hand, the purists did not quite like the idea of tinkering with the tradition and heritage attached to the format.

The English county sides as well as the Australian state teams playing the Sheffield Shield, though, are used to wearing whites with names and numbers on the back.

The five-match Test series will start on August 1 and prior to that, ODI world champions England will lock horns with neighbours Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's from Wednesday.

The Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the opening Ashes fixture.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Ashes 2019 #Austraila #cricket #England

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.