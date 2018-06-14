Play resumes again on day 1 of India-Afghanistan Test

Play resumed again after the second rain interruption on the opening day of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here today.

Opener Murali Vijay (99) and KL Rahul (44) were at the crease with India at 264 for one in 48.4 overs when heavens had opened up again. A total of 103 minutes of play was lost following the two rain interruptions.

India were at 248 for one in 45.1 overs when rain had stopped play for the first time. With rain lashing the stadium, India had taken early tea.

After play resumed following a break of about an hour, only 3.3 overs could be bowled with India adding just 16 runs when rain again interrupted proceedings. Brief Score: India: 264 for one in 48.4 overs (S Dhawan 107; M Vijay 99; Y Ahmadzai 1/28).