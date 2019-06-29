Pictures from Team India's final net session before England clash at Edgbaston

Catch a glimpse of the final net session for India's cricket team ahead of match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against England. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Team India hit the nets for a final practice session ahead of their game against hosts England on June 30. A win for India would secure their spot in the semi-finals while also putting England in a tough spot to qualify. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 MS Dhoni passes on some 'handy' advice to young Rishabh Pant in the nets. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stretches before hitting the nets. He is currently making a recovery after picking up a hamstring niggle in the game against Pakistan. (Image: AP) 4/8 MS Dhoni practices his shots in the nets. The wicket-keeper batsman has been under pressure for his slow starts but registered a fighting half-century in India’s last game against West Indies. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Anything to watch the ‘Men in Blue’! A fan watches on through a gap in the fence as the Indian team practice. (Image: AP) 6/8 Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli officially unveiled Team India's new jersey which they will don for the England game. A second jersey is required by India as part of ICC's new rule which states that in case the kits of the playing teams are of the same colour, the “away” team will wear alternate colours. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Kedar Jadhav is all smiles during the practice session. He has only one significant score in the tournament which came against Afghanistan (52) and he'll be eager to get among the runs against England. (Image: AP) 8/8 Ravindra Jadeja seems pretty relaxed while warming up with Kuldeep Yadav. There have been calls to include him in the Playing XI but India will be reluctant to tinker with a winning combination. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 29, 2019 09:04 pm