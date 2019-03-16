App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Perceptions have played a role in my exclusion from one day set-up, Ishant Sharma

The 30-year-old, who has played 90 Test matches, has been dubbed a long-form specialist, something that doesn't amuse him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Fighting perceptions in Indian cricket is quite a task and India's most experienced paceman Ishant Sharma has learned it the hard way having played the last of his 80 ODIs more than three years ago.

The 30-year-old, who has played 90 Test matches, has been dubbed a long-form specialist, something that doesn't amuse him.

"Yes I think perception has played a big part in me not being in limited overs set-up. I still don't know where these perceptions come from," Ishant said while answering a question from PTI during a media round table organised by the Delhi Capitals.

Cheteshwar Pujara, with a 50-plus List A average, has also dealt with the tag of a Test specialist and Ishant can relate his situation to that of the Saurashtra batsman.

related news

"It is something that players have been dealing with to be honest but I don't know frankly that from where these perceptions emerge. They give us tags like "he is a Test bowler", "he is a T20 bowler", white ball bowler, red ball bowler and so on," the irritation was palpable as the pacer spoke.

For the Delhi speedster, if someone can bowl well with the red ball, he is good enough to play any format.

"Whoever can do well in red-ball cricket can do well in any format. That's the basic of all cricket that we play. All you need to do is back your varieties that you have with the white ball. If I do well in this format, I am sure I can be that fourth seamer going into the World Cup. Indian team is still looking at a fourth seamer," a hopeful Ishant said.

He had had a very good away season with India, getting more wickets than earlier tours when he would be distinctly unlucky despite putting up a good show.

"I got tired of the tag that I am bowling well. Now I just want to take wickets. Wickets are the only thing that can change as you call it 'the perception'."

Asked if he had any communication with the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, Ishant made it clear that he doesn't believe in going to a selector to seek an explanation.

"To be very honest, I would never go up and speak to anyone. I would always blame myself and be harsh on myself. I will never go and try to get a reason from anyone. I will always take blame on me. I don't blame someone else that they didn't select me and crib about it," he said.

He thanked Sussex coach Jason Gillespie for backing him during his short four-match county stint.

"It was tiring to bowl 300 overs in four games but I developed proper control over my line and length. Bowling to different batsmen also helped me improve as a bowler," he said.

"Dizz (Gillespie's nickname) was pretty good with me. He always gave me confidence and even if I didn't have a good day on the field, he backed me. He would tell me that you are the best one to judge, which length to bowl to a certain batsman."

Asked about the difference between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's captaincy, Ishant said that while the former did a lot of hand holding during his formative years with the Indian team, Kohli trusts him to get results in tough situations.

"When I played under Mahi bhai, he always backed me. There were times that I was supposed to get dropped but I didn't get dropped. You can see that kind of inputs he gives on fields that one needs to set.

"He is a great asset for the team. He helps the captain. He is a legend. You can't express in words what he means to the team."

About Kohli, he said: "In case of Virat, being a senior member of the team, he always comes up to me and would tell me 'I know you are tired, fatigued but you need to carry on. I have confidence in you'.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #cricket #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

The Week That Wasn’t: Bridge Collapse in Mumbai, Election Dates are ...

Photograph Movie: Nawazuddin, Sanya's Understated Love Story, Cut to C ...

'Help Them Reunite': Brother of Missing Indian in New Zealand Shooting ...

Opposition Scored Self-goal by Questioning Success of Balakot Air Stri ...

Amit Shah to Launch Second Poster of PM Narendra Modi Biopic

JD-S Leader Danish Ali joins Mayawati’s BSP After Taking ‘Consent ...

Kid's Nose Holds Clues to Serious Lung Infections

IPL 2019: Selectors Feel There Are Better Players, but That’s Not Wh ...

Gautam Gambhir Conferred Padma Shri

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh: Mafia takes to Narmada river to ...

Divide deepens between NCP, Congress in Maharashtra as Pawar and Vikhe ...

New Zealand mosque terror attack: Extremist gunman flashes grin in cou ...

Milan Talkies movie review: Tigmanshu Dhulia recasts DDLJ as a tribute ...

Raghu Karnad on winning Windham-Campbell Prize, his book on India's ro ...

Indian Wells Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal set to bring back memor ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the vide ...

Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a son ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is the epitome of beauty in this ...

Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe ...

Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position ...

Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive t ...

Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!

Deepika and Ranveer zoom in, Anushka and Virat zoom out of the city
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.