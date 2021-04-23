MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs MI LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 Score | PBKS vs MI LIVE Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are taking on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in Match 17 of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Moneycontrol News
April 23, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
IPL 2021 LIVE Score | Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are facing Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 17 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both teams have played four matches so far this season. While Rohit Sharma's MI have won two of their three games so far, KL Rahul-led PBKS have won one.

MI lead PBKS 14-12 in the head-to-head battle.

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Riley Meredith, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Shahrukh Khan and Utkarsh Singh

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh Charak

Close

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #MI #PBKS #Sports
first published: Apr 23, 2021 05:56 pm

